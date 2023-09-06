“The hate comments I got were intolerable": Hwasa reveals her new song 'I Love My Body' is a response to the recent public indecency controversy

Hwasa reveals her new song I Love My Body is a response to the recent public indecency controversy. The South Korean rapper from the K-Pop girl group, Mamamoo, made an appearance on the YouTube show of the South Korean television personality Sung Si-Kyung that aired on September 4, 2023. The singer-rapper revealed in the interview what made her write this song.

Expand Tweet

Recently, Hwasa made headlines for a controversy related to public indecency. During the Sungkyungkwan University Festival that was held in May 2023, the Maria singer was reported to the police by a few parents of the university students for her supposed "public indecency" during her performance.

"I cried in the hotel parking lot": Mamamoo's Hwasa recalls the traumatic period due to the controvesy

Hwasa's upcoming single I Love My Body is in response to all the hate that was thrown at her for her performance at the Sungkyungkwan University Festival. In the interview with Sung Si-Kyung, she mentioned how unbearable the hateful comments were for her, unlike other times.

"I am not typically bothered by hate comments, but this time, it was untolerable. I have cried the most due to this in the entire year."

As translated by YouTube.

Expand Tweet

The IILELLA singer and Mamamoo member further mentioned that she broke down and cried profusely during one of Mamamoo's US Tour shows, in 2023, due to all the hate that she was receiving after the fateful event in May 2023.

"I told Wheein, with whom I was sharing the room during our U.S. Tour this year, that I am going to get some fresh air. I went and cried in the hotel parking lot."

As translated by YouTube.

On June 30, 2023, the South Korean singer-rapper signed with P NATION, a company founded by the Gangnam Style singer, PSY, right after Mamamoo's U.S. Tour in 2023. Hwasa reveals that she smiled for the first time when PSY sent her the demo for I Love My Body, and the music helped her tune out the hatred for the first time in a very long time.

Amid the tornado of hate, fans stood by the Mamamoo member as a pillar of strength. After the interview on Sung Si-Kyung's YouTube channel was aired on September 4, 2023, her fans showed support and admired her resilience on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Mamamoo member's upcoming single I Love My Body will be released on September 6, 2023, and her fans are eagerly awaiting its release. This would be the Maria singer's first ever single under P NATION, with whom she signed with in June 2023, bidding farewell to her long-time agency RBW, under which she debuted with the girl group, Mamamoo, in 2014.

Expand Tweet

Despite the tremendous hate and scrutiny the K-Pop industry often finds itself encompassed with, it's their very own craft and the support of their fans that keep the artists going. Similarly, I Love My Body is a testament to Hwasa's resilience and her devotion to both her craft and her fans.

The upcoming single I Love My Body will be released on September 6, 2023, at 6 P.M. KST.