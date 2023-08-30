"I'M HAVING A HEART ATTACKKKKKK": Fans have their breaths stolen as MAMAMOO's Hwasa drops comeback teaser photos for new digital single I Love My Body

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's Hwasa has blown fans' minds since announcing her comeback on August 28, 2023, with teaser photos for the new project. Fans who were already restless since learning of the comeback are now on the edge of their seats with more comeback content, as on August 29 KST, Hwasa's new agency, P NATION, rolled out more details for the same.

Although the comeback date and time were already declared to be Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 6 pm KST, the company unraveled the project to be a digital single titled, I Love My Body, with the release of the second set of teaser images.

With only the difference of a few hours between the two sets of comeback details and concept images, fans are animatedly expressing their excitement for the return of their fave. Meanwhile, the artist looks like a dream against pink bubble letter props for her new avatar.

Fans deem MAMAMOO's Hwasa "a queen" as they discuss her upcoming release

A few weeks ago, Hwasa's comeback was reported by a local Korean media outlet, leading fans into a frenzy. Additionally, on August 28, P NATION posted an image of a car with the company's name printed across it. The poster had release details hinting at something new coming out.

P NATION also declared on the same day that the untitled poster was indeed for Hwasa's return.

This will be her first release since she parted ways with her long-time agency RBW and signed a contract with P NATION, owned by singer-rapper PSY. Since the iconic merge of teams between the MAMAMOO fame and her new label, fans are especially looking forward to the artistic synergy between both parties.

Moreover, this will also mark her debut with her new agency and PSY himself is seemingly just as hyped about it as fans are, as he posted an Instagram update regarding the comeback.

Her official YouTube channel is also updated in line with I Love My Body.

For now, fans are speculating about the forthcoming single, discussing it to be about self-love and self-acceptance, something Hwasa has been vocal about throughout her career.

More on the I'm a B singer and MAMAMOO

The idol spoke about loving and accepting oneself as one is in her Gaon Chart Platinum song María.

She is also admired for her various other solo songs, including Twit (2019), Play With Life (2021), and more. Additionally, her EP, María, came out in 2020 and her single album, Guilty Pleasure, was launched in 2021.

MAMAMOO's documentary, titled MAMAMOO: Where Are We Now? came out on Netflix on August 25, this year.

It shows the individual and collective stories of the four members of the group - Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa - while taking their fans through the quartet's debut and rise to global popularity.