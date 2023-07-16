"She is winning the idgaf war": Fans awestruck over MAMAMOO Hwasa's unapologetic response to getting sued

MAMAMOO's Hwasa has recently been making headlines for being sued by a parent-student association owing to accusations of public indecency at the Sungkyunkwan University campus festival, which took place in May of this year.

On July 15, 2023, KST, Hwasa performed at PSY's Summer Swag event held in Yeosu, where she was seen addressing the legal action made against her. The Twit singer's response to getting sued is so iconic it is taking admirers by storm.

In between her performance, she took a moment to say that she was more concerned about not hitting the high note because of her sore throat than being sued. This response earned the idol a round of applause and cheers from the audience present at the event.

"you slay harder": Hwasa's stance against the charges is drawing attention from followers and non-fans

On July 10, the leader of Solidarity for the Protection of Human Rights of Students and Parents revealed to media outlets that the grounds for pressing charges against the 27-year-old artist was because of her supposedly inappropriate act at a university festival, which had nothing to do with music. Hwasa, upon being confronted, stood her ground and expressed that she found the whole situation ridiculous.

Also, upon looking back at footage and evidence of past performances that took place at the same university festival, it was found that male artists previously performed hip-centric dance routines in revealing outfits.

Moreover, some male students also partook in private moments, but both parties were not subjected to any harsh treatment.

The evident gap between how male and female idols are treated by the audience is shocking to many who came to learn about the news and are supporting the MAMAMOO member from both in and out of the country.

Furthermore, their support is cemented by the fact that the accusations were made by an organization that is infamous for many issues. It is not only known for its anti-vaccination stances but also for its intolerance towards the LGBTQ+ community, and gay marriage.

Hwasa's devil-may-care attitude towards this is getting praise from fans and non-fans alike, as they recognize the idol to be a woman representing and rebuilding women's rights in the entertainment industry and shunning hypocrisy.

Some fans are also gleeful upon seeing her boost in confidence thanks to the recent changes in her life.

Hwasa recently posted a series of videos and images of her enjoying with her friends at a beach, while dancing and posing for pictures. Seeing her unbothered and living her life is a typical reminder of her notable self-confident stance, which her fans and admirers know and respect her for.

Other than that, the artist also recently signed with PSY's P NATION, leaving her long-term agency RBW. News regarding Hwasa dating a businessman 12 years her senior also meant that the singer was amply discussed in the K-pop industry in the past few weeks.