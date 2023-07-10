Parents file case against MAMAMOO’s Hwasa for NSFW gesture at Sungkyunkwan University performance

On July 10, 2023, South Korean outlet MBN reported that the Seongdong Police Station received a complaint against Hwasa of MAMAMOO for indecency. The case was filed by the Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity for her R-rated gesture on the May 12 performance at a university festival.

The seductive move was also cut out from the June 22 broadcast of tvN’s Dancing Queens on the Road, where the hosts (the MAMAMOO member being one of them) performed at Sungkyunkwan and Korea University. When the 27-year-old singer went viral for her Sungkyunkwan University performance, the internet was heavily divided on the matter. However, the student parent group was disturbed by the “perverted” act and decided to raise a complaint against her.

P NATION briefly addresses the indecency case filed against MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Back on May 12, MAMAMOO’s 27-year-old maknae, Hwasa, went viral on Twitter for a specific move during her performance at the Sungkyunkwan University, one of the top universities of South Korea. The idol’s seductive move was both praised and criticized by netizens. However, it was recently reported that the Student Parents and Human Rights Protection Solidarity found it highly inappropriate and filed a case against the idol.

As per Chosun Ilbo’s report of July 10, the student parent body called the act embarrassing and shameful. They added that it could not be called a performance art but was a perverted act.

“Hwasa’s gesture suggested a perverted s*xual act and was enough to bring embarrassment and shame to the public who witnessed it. As the gesture doesn’t fit the context of the choreography, it can not be interpreted as performance art.” (Translation via Koreaboo)

A police representative also told the news outlet that the MAMAMOO member might be called to the station, if needed. On the same day, P NATION, Hwasa’s new agency, briefly commented on the reports, saying:

“We understand that the police are reviewing the case.” (Translation via Soompi)

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa continues to get embroiled in controversies

Nearly a month after the viral clip of Sungkyunkwan University’s performance, the 27-year-old singer was reported to be in a relationship with a businessman 12 years her senior. A South Korean outlet, Sports Seoul, reported on June 30 that the idol had been dating the senior for nearly five years and was the first to approach him. The businessman was said to be a senior who worked in the music industry previously.

On the same day, the MAMAMOO member signed a new exclusive contract with PSY’s P NATION in a dramatic fashion. On July 1, the entertainment agency addressed the reports but informed that they can neither confirm nor deny them as they were about the artist’s personal life. P Nation stated:

“Regarding the recent dating rumors, because they are about the artist’s personal life, it is difficult for us to confirm whether they are true. We ask for your understanding. We apologize.” (Translation via Soompi)

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa is currently seen on the variety show Dancing Queens on the Road alongside Lee Hyori, BoA, Uhm Jung-hwa and Kim Wan-sun. The show airs every Thursday on tvN.

