Hwasa’s new agency, P NATION, addresses her dating rumors with a senior businessman

On July 2, 2023, Hwasa’s new agency, PSY’s P NATION, made their official statement regarding the singer’s relationship rumors circulating online. The agency neither accepted nor denied the rumors. It stated that they would be unable to comment on it since it was the singer’s personal life.

As translated via Soompi, P NATION stated:

“Regarding the recent dating rumors, because they are about the artist’s personal life, it is difficult for us to confirm whether they are true. We ask for your understanding. We apologize.”

The statement arrived on the heels of Hwasa taking over headlines across the world on June 30, 2023. On this day, South Korean outlet Sports Seoul reported that she was dating a businessman who was 12 years older than her. Besides that, it also stated that the Maria singer was in a relationship with him for the past five years.

Hwasa signs P NATION’s contract in a dramatic way on-stage, and the first thing the new agency does is address her dating rumors

Hwasa, the 27-year-old MAMAMOO member, left her years-long stint with RBW recently to join PSY’s P NATION. Reports of the idol singing with a new agency were doing the rounds recently but were only confirmed on Friday.

The same day, the singer made a surprise and dramatic appearance at PSY’s SUMMER SWAG 2023 concert in Seoul after the Gangnam Style singer mentioned that he needed to sign an important contract. Hwasa emerged from behind the mysterious table on stage, signed the contract, and even kissed it amidst loud cheers. She then proceeded to perform some of her hit songs.

After signing the contract, she also introduced herself as the new P NATION artist. While on stage, she said:

“I really just signed a contract with the agency a few minutes ago. It wasn’t a performance; I actually signed a real contract. After discussing [the specifics] of the contract for a while, we worked everything out today.” (translated via Soompi)

Two days after the eventful celebration, P NATION made their official statement about the Maria singer’s dating rumors that had made major headlines recently. As per Sports Seoul, on June 30, the 27-year-old singer had been in a relationship for the past five years with a 12-years senior entrepreneur. He reportedly used to work in the music industry earlier and was courted by Hwasa first.

The Maria singer soon began trending on the internet over the age difference between her alleged relationship with the businessman. Later, P NATION released an official statement about Hwasa’s dating rumors and mentioned that they cannot confirm or deny the rumors since it was the singer’s private life.

Meanwhile, Hwasa had been with RBW ever since her debut with MAMAMOO in 2014. She had previously renewed her contract with the company in March 2021. However, this time, she decided to choose a different entertainment label. Although being managed under a different label, the singer will continue to be a part of MAMAMOO and undertake promotional activities.

