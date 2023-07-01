On June 30, 2023, MAMAMOO's Hwasa made a surprise appearance at PSY's SUMMER SWAG 2023 concert in Seoul. While there were many speculations that the idol would be signing an exclusive contract with P NATION after her departure from RBW Entertainment due to the termination of her contract, the same was confirmed at the concert.

During the concert, PSY and his new artist made a special announcement officially declaring that Hwasa has joined P NATION, and they wrapped the contract details and workings a few minutes before the concert kickstarted. Fans loved the way the news was announced, and after seeing the two's on-stage chemistry, they could already feel that the idol's career would flourish under P NATION.

Fans celebrate MAMAMOO's Hwasa officially joining PSY's agency, P NATION

As PSY rolled out his SUMMER SWAG 2023 concert, the K-pop soloist stopped midway for a special announcement. He started by saying:

I'm running a small company named 'P NATION', and there's an important contract to be signed. I think this is the first time ever in the world that someone is doing this in the midst of performing, I ask for your understanding.

The artist continued, and suddenly a table was brought onto the stage. He continued by apologizing to fans, saying that he was sorry for the sudden disturbance that was happening during the concert. As he continued to talk about the show having to take a small pause since there was an important contract that needed to be signed, Hwasa made her dramatic entrance onto the stage, looking more stunning than ever.

The idol's famous single, Maria, started to play in the background as she entered in her black lace top and green snake-skin pants. She then continued to sign the exclusive contract on the stage as fans cheered at her new embarkation with P NATION. She also, ironically, sealed the deal by leaving a kiss print on the contract. As the skit ened and the background stopped, the idol took the mic to introduce herself.

(I'm) Hwasa, who just joined P NATION a few minutes ago. I really just signed a contract with the agency a few minutes ago. It wasn’t a performance; I actually signed a real contract. After discussing the specifics of the contract for a while, we worked everything out today.”

Fans loved the grandness of the announcement and the skit they rolled out. It not only gave fans a lot more hope for Hwasa's future as a soloist in the company but also made them content to see the CEO and his artists kickstart their new embarkation together with positivity and flourishing chemistry between the two.

Hwasa’s n1 @hwasupreme If this is not iconic?? Hwasa coming out as surprise guest at PNATION summer concert, signs contract on stage and proceeds to perform!



If this is not iconic?? Hwasa coming out as surprise guest at PNATION summer concert, signs contract on stage and proceeds to perform! https://t.co/QQBk21MQNd

v🌱 @happwheee Hwasa signed the contract in the middle of the concert stage! that's so cool Hwasa signed the contract in the middle of the concert stage! that's so cool 😆🔥 https://t.co/YUcDAu74EJ

🦋 Hwasa’s 40 y/o businessman ❖ @qwheeinflower hwasa really left rbw being iconic as hell cause wdym she went viral for looking incredible in her bulgari revenge dress, having a dating rumor after 9 whole years and now signing her new contract with her new company on stage at her new ceo's concert oh my god hwasa really left rbw being iconic as hell cause wdym she went viral for looking incredible in her bulgari revenge dress, having a dating rumor after 9 whole years and now signing her new contract with her new company on stage at her new ceo's concert oh my god

Gio ❖ art on my pinned @swfs4x4 Not hwasa going on stage signing the contract and leaving a kiss next to it. She really is one of a kind Not hwasa going on stage signing the contract and leaving a kiss next to it. She really is one of a kind https://t.co/1tQMVH9DlI

❖ASTRAL BLAST⁴ˣ⁴ ✭ 솔라 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗔 𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗜 ✭ @AstralBlasts

The way Hwasa's contract signing is so grand & glorious! I'm definitely more hopeful about PNation now. This is what she deserves, a queen deserves to be treated like a queen. That smile when she came on stage The way Hwasa's contract signing is so grand & glorious! I'm definitely more hopeful about PNation now. This is what she deserves, a queen deserves to be treated like a queen. That smile when she came on stage☺️https://t.co/9tME97PwKn

Amala Barb 𓃬⁷ @barbieamala Hwasa expressing that she’s ‘no longer afraid of the storm’ confirmed my suspicions on how the Maria era scared her off the scene and that’s why she’s been laying low. But signing contract on stage and declaring she’s ready ‘to dance in the rain’? She’s ready for war. Hwasa expressing that she’s ‘no longer afraid of the storm’ confirmed my suspicions on how the Maria era scared her off the scene and that’s why she’s been laying low. But signing contract on stage and declaring she’s ready ‘to dance in the rain’? She’s ready for war. https://t.co/v5JALXQ6W6

❖ phoebe is a 40 yo business man @hamjjwhee singing mamamoo medley after signing her contract with pnation🥹 hwasa loves mamamoo so much and she proves it every single time she has a chance singing mamamoo medley after signing her contract with pnation🥹 hwasa loves mamamoo so much and she proves it every single time she has a chance😭💖 https://t.co/V6s8pF3wlW

After the announcement, the two embraced each other, seemingly happy about their new journey together. Then, the idol rolled out her first performance under P NATION at her CEO, PSY's, concert, SUMMER SWAG 2023, where she sang her group's track, Medley. Fans couldn't be happier about the announcement and are quite thrilled to learn how their journey continues in the future.

Poll : 0 votes