On June 30, 2023, an exclusive media outlet, Sports Seoul, revealed that MAMAMOO's Hwasa is reportedly dating a businessman with whom she shares an age gap of twelve years.

It was also stated that the idol has been in the relationship for over five years. The news, standing as the first dating scandal among the MAMAMOO members, has shocked many fans and netizens in general.

Especially since the news was revealed within just a few days after the group left their previous agency, RBW Entertainment, fans are all the curious about the other details about the two's relationship that are yet to land on the internet. Regardless, fans collectively seem to be happy for Hwasa and her long-running relationship.

Fans support MAMAMOO's Hwasa after dating rumors between her and a businessman 12 years senior to her land on the internet

Through Sports Seoul, the media outlet that talked about Hwasa's alleged relationship with a businessman twelve years elder than her, it was also revealed that it was a tip-off given by an insider. The informant expands on the other details they're aware of with regard to the new K-pop relationship that's landed on the internet.

The couple's relationship reportedly began during a brief moment when the businessman was working in the K-pop music industry, through which he and Hwasa got to know each other. They also said the idol was the one to initiate the relationship between the two, and it had a rather rocky start. They explained:

"He couldn’t easily accept Hwasa’s affection because she is a well-known public figure 12 years younger than him. I think there was a lot of concern because of the age gap and the fact that there is a difference between celebrities and regular citizens"

However, the issues were soon resolved and the two kickstarted their dating life without much external concerns. The insider also added a few notes about the kind of relationship that they share.

"When Hwasa is about to make a big decision, he often sincerely advises her. He is playing the role of her mentor"

As the news landed on the internet, there was no doubt that many people were happy and supportive of her. While the age gap is conventionally something to be looked down upon, fans kept the same aside on concentrated on what this news means to the idol. However, what fans were rather angered about is the insider who decides to leak the news.

callie:1 🦎 UNI-Q @pIxmerias hwasa dating,,,, WHAT ABOUT MY PARASOCIAL ONE SIDED RELATIONSHIP W U QUEEN??? hwasa dating,,,, WHAT ABOUT MY PARASOCIAL ONE SIDED RELATIONSHIP W U QUEEN???

ann @hyejinsmaria 1. Hwasa is dating someone

2. shes been dating this person for 5 years

3. He is 13 years older than her

4. This news only broke out when she JUST left rbw

WHAT IS GOING ON?? 1. Hwasa is dating someone2. shes been dating this person for 5 years3. He is 13 years older than her4. This news only broke out when she JUST left rbwWHAT IS GOING ON?? https://t.co/QiyxO4xBkj

e @soleilbyul if hwasa is happy in her relationship then of course i'll be beyond happy for her... it just makes one wonder how mamamoo hasn't had a single slithering of dating news nine years in their career then as soon as hwasa leaves rbw the bomb drops? if hwasa is happy in her relationship then of course i'll be beyond happy for her... it just makes one wonder how mamamoo hasn't had a single slithering of dating news nine years in their career then as soon as hwasa leaves rbw the bomb drops?

springkies @jekkibby2 hwasa leaves her agency and suddenly we get “insider” news that she’s dating— rbw you are NOT slick, we know it was you hwasa leaves her agency and suddenly we get “insider” news that she’s dating— rbw you are NOT slick, we know it was you

🍀be uppie. @ANPANDUN So hwasa leaves her company and almost immediately her dating history is exposed... suspicious. So hwasa leaves her company and almost immediately her dating history is exposed... suspicious.

Tham! | 𓃬 @Hwajinniee



AND IF SHE IS DATING, GOOD FOR HER

GO GIRL 39 year old business man @hwasupreme If this is true hwasa kept it a secret for 5 years and suddenly 3 days she leaves RBW it comes out?? RBW you’re not sleek I know you’re scared of her full potential LEAVE MY GIRL ALONE If this is true hwasa kept it a secret for 5 years and suddenly 3 days she leaves RBW it comes out?? RBW you’re not sleek I know you’re scared of her full potential LEAVE MY GIRL ALONE RBW it's horrible and I hope Hwasa NEVER put her feet there again and take everything she owns from there....AND IF SHE IS DATING, GOOD FOR HERGO GIRL twitter.com/hwasupreme/sta… RBW it's horrible and I hope Hwasa NEVER put her feet there again and take everything she owns from there....AND IF SHE IS DATING, GOOD FOR HER GO GIRL twitter.com/hwasupreme/sta…

jay @tensorfied_ it’s kinda insane how 2 days after hwasa decides not to renew her contract, her dating news is printed on a paper journal. these kpop companies are never seeing the pearly gates of heaven it’s kinda insane how 2 days after hwasa decides not to renew her contract, her dating news is printed on a paper journal. these kpop companies are never seeing the pearly gates of heaven

kelebek🧚🏻‍♀️ @yourlocal_twit The way they announced her dating is so lame. First leave that girl alone what do you mean someone who’s CLOSE WATCHING HER said mister A gives opinion on hwasa’s choices (looks like it’s about rbw). Second did you ask her opinion before releasing her PERSONAL life??? The way they announced her dating is so lame. First leave that girl alone what do you mean someone who’s CLOSE WATCHING HER said mister A gives opinion on hwasa’s choices (looks like it’s about rbw). Second did you ask her opinion before releasing her PERSONAL life???

Initially, many believed that since it was a private issue, it should've been either revealed by herself or with consent. Fans were not happy with her five-year relationship being revealed suddenly and without any respect for Hwasa. Additionally, many also believe that it might be the work of her previous agency, RBW Entertainment.

When she and her group members' contract with the agency saw an end, MAMAMOO decided to not renew their contract with them and is currently in talks with PNATION to kickstart their career again under PSY's agency. Fans believed that the dating rumors could be a reaction to the company,

Regardless, fans are still awaiting a proper confirmation or explanation from the idol's side and are also simultaneously rooting for her.

