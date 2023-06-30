"She's glowing": Fans celebrate as MAMAMOO's Hwasa officially joins P Nation

On June 30, 2023, P Nation made an official announcement through their social media platform that Hwasa, a member of MAMAMOO, would be joining the agency as their new artist.
On the same day, she made an appearance at PSY's Summer Swag 2023 Concert, where she delivered an electrifying performance alongside PSY himself. To everyone's surprise and delight, she also signed an exclusive contract with P Nation right on stage, creating a truly memorable moment for all those in attendance.
P Nation is a South Korean entertainment company that was established in 2018 by the Gangnam Style singer. This company functions as a record label, entertainment agency, and concert production company. As of November 2022, P Nation had ten artists under its management.
As the news of Hwasa officially joining PSY's P Nation spread, fans couldn't contain their excitement. They noticed the joy radiating from the idol during the concert and took to Twitter to express their happiness.
"I can share these memories with you all": Hwasa sent fans into a frenzy with her appearance at PSY's concert
As MAMAMOO's Hwasa signed an exclusive contract with PSY on the grand stage of the Summer Swag concert, she expressed her desire to share this epic moment of her life with her fans.
After the signing, PSY assisted the idol in moving the table backstage, ensuring that the singer could deliver an electrifying performance in front of a massive audience. Fans were enthralled by the singer's confidence and beauty throughout the concert. They are thrilled to see her in good hands now.
During the concert, PSY proudly introduced Hwasa as one of the significant artists of P Nation, expressing his pride in having her as part of the agency. Meanwhile, the singer left a lasting impression on fans as she stepped onto the stage, captivating the audience with a stunning rendition of her popular song Maria. Without skipping a beat, she delighted the crowd with a MAMAMOO track Medley.
Fans were particularly thrilled with Hwasa's performance of the medley, as it featured popular tracks from the MAMAMOO repertoire, showcasing her appreciation for her fellow group members.
The singer stated:
"Hello. I'm Hwasa who has become a singer under P Nation a few minutes ago. I just signed the contract a few mins ago for real. After continuous contract review, it's been sorted out today."
Fans were elated to witness the new bond between PSY and the MAMAMOO member, which was evident throughout the concert. They are eagerly anticipating the singer's upcoming activities under P Nation and have no doubt that the agency will treat her well and assist her in realizing her dreams.
More about the MAMAMOO member
Born on July 23, 1995, Hwasa, real name Ahn Hye-jin, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and TV personality. She debuted in 2014 as a member of the girl group Mamamoo. In February 2019, she made her solo debut with the digital single Twit.
The singer's participation in the reality shows I Live Alone and Let's Eat Dinner Together has had a significant impact on restaurant habits, food recipes, and the sales of related food products and accessories in South Korea.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the singer's future endeavors.