“I'm not ready to see her live”: K-pop fans defend and love MAMAMOO Hwasa’s NSFW dance move at recent university festival

MAMAMOO Hwasa’s recent performance at the Sungkyunkwan University festival went viral after a particular dance move was deemed R-rated by many. People who objected to the dance mentioned that the idol should not have danced suggestively since it was a college festival.

However, many K-pop fans rose to her defense, sharing that the university is a place for adults, while others loved her confidence.

TRASH @trashcrank twit @mariahnhwasa HOW IS THIS FOR NATIONAL TV??

HWASA!!?!?!?! HOW IS THIS FOR NATIONAL TV??HWASA!!?!?!?! https://t.co/vLiH2Z48tV You know what... I'm not ready to see her live. No no no. I'm not ready. twitter.com/mariahnhwasa/s… You know what... I'm not ready to see her live. No no no. I'm not ready. twitter.com/mariahnhwasa/s…

The 27-year-old singer has often gone viral for her alluring performances. On May 12, at the Sungkyunkwan University, the singer performed a MAMAMOO medley and her solo collaboration with Loco and Don’t Give. During Don’t Give, after which Hwasa made a seductive dance move. The clips recording her quickly went viral, igniting both positive and negative reactions.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa makes an 18+ dance move at the Sungkyunkwan University festival; sees fans defending her

Hwasa is known for her having a bold, confident personality on stage. She debuted in 2014 with MAMAMOO, and since then, she has been vocal about the toxic beauty stereotypes in South Korea as she contrasts the same with her curvy body and tanned skin. She often went viral in many ways that she reclaimed loving her body, whether it be through bold outfits or views.

In recent news, one particular move during the Twit singer’s performance of Don’t Give at the Sungkyunkwan University festival came on the radar of K-pop fans. The singer wore denim shorts, knee-high boots, and a see-through black shirt over a black bikini.

Hwasa squatted on the stage, spreading her legs wide, licked her fingers, and slid them down to up. Korean netizens on theqoo platform called the move “cheap” and that she “acts like a mess.” The particular post on theqoo was viewed over 267k times and had 2006 thumbs up reactions as opposed to only 79 thumbs down.

Korean netizens' comments on theqoo (Image via pannchoa)

However, many international K-pop fans came to the MAMAMOO singer’s defense. They collectively gushed over the Twit singer and her move, calling her “mother,” saying that the clip was making them “dizzy” and that she was “so hot.”

O⁷📖🥢 @outromoonysus That clip of Hwasa on my tl making me dizzy stop it!!! That clip of Hwasa on my tl making me dizzy stop it!!!

O⁷📖🥢 @outromoonysus She's so hot my god She's so hot my god

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa will be teaming up with Lee Hyori, BoA, Uhm Jung-hwa, and Kim Wan-sun for a new variety show by PD Kim Tae-ho for the network channel tvN. The title of the show is Dance Queens on the Road.

Dance Queens on the Road is expected to capture the journey of some of the best female artists of South Korea while they embark on a tour across the country and meet various fans personally. The team will also host performances. These performances will have a theme each that will highlight a particular member’s talent along with featuring special guests.

Dancing Queens on the Road will premiere on May 25, 2023, and will reportedly have 12 episodes. It will be broadcast on tvN and TVING.

Poll : 0 votes