MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE: Tickets, release date, and all we know so far

K-pop group MAMAMOO is gearing up to release its concert film, MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE, worldwide. According to the announcement made by the group, the film is set to hit select screens internationally on August 9 and August 12. The quartet made up of members - Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa -- is considered to be one of the most talented vocal, rap, and performance units in the K-pop industry.

This documentary movie will feature the artists in their element, performing at the MAMAMOO WORLD TOUR <MY CON> concert in Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong, the United States, and more. Moreover, fans will even get to glance deeper into their personal moments when they are just four passionate individuals, while they share heartfelt and rare stories of who they are.

_THE_MOVIE Worldwide Release AnnouncementThe new movie is in cinemasworldwide on Aug 9 & 12!Tickets on sale Friday, July 14Detailed info #MY_CON _THE_MOVIE #MY_CON [#MAMAMOO]<MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE> Worldwide Release AnnouncementThe new movie is in cinemas worldwide on Aug 9 & 12! 🎬 📢 Tickets on sale Friday, July 14Detailed info🔗 mamamoomovie.com#MAMAMOO #MamamooMovie #MY_CON_THE_MOVIE #MY_CON https://t.co/wII6yRI2L5

The title MY CON is a homonym for MIC ON (the group's mini album), making it quite an intelligent wordplay. Ticket sales for the movie will go live beginning July 13, at 7:00 pm EST at the official website for the movie (mamamoomovie.com).

What has been disclosed of the MAMAMOO movie yet

It was confirmed by the label RBW on June 5, 2023, that there will be a behind-the-scenes movie on MAMAMOO and its concert, featuring interviews and performances. While the news was revealed at the group's official fan café, later the agency itself declared the concert film's launch.

This concert marks the HIP singers' first world tour and their fifth overall concert tour. Meanwhile, the film was initially announced to be out on June 21 in South Korea, and was screened via CGV Cinemas in theatres. Its approximate runtime is around 2 hours and 4 minutes.

Fans are convinced the news could mean the girls may appear at multiple screenings across South Korea, as has been their custom since their earlier Where Are We Now. The world tour commenced in November 2022 and the group took its final bow in Los Angeles. It even planned an encore concert on June 16-18, 2023.

More on the ILLELLA singers

MAMAMOO debuted in the year 2014 under Rainbow Bridge World with its EP Hello, featuring the title track, Mr. Ambiguous. The quartet is known for its many talents, including its ability to sing in harmonies and its sounds include jazz, ballads, R&B, Latin pop, Dance, and a wide selection of other genres. The four idols are successful soloists as well.

For now, fans wonder whether their countries will be included in the list of international countries and if they will get to stream the show on OTT platforms along with the group's previous documentary Where Are We Now.

In recent news, member Hwasa was confirmed to be parting ways with the group's long-term agency, RBW, and signing under P NATION (founded by singer-songwriter PSY).

