"FUTURE OF KPOP": Fans ecstatic as SEVENTEEN's Dino drops the official music video of his solo mixtape Wait

On November 27, 2023, at 6 pm KST, Dino, a member of the South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, unveiled the highly anticipated music video for his debut solo mixtape, Wait. In the hit video, the main dancer of the globally popular K-pop group begs his sweetheart not to urge him to wait to fall deeply in love.

The latest solo debut mixtape, Wait, became an instant hit among fans and music enthusiasts. The extremely enticing music video featuring the singer's exceptional dance moves and charming visuals made his fans hail him as the "FUTURE OF KPOP" on social media.

The popular song was written and sung entirely by the vocalist. The track is a lovely fusion of styles and rhythms with dramatic variations, expansive melodies, and strong choreography.

"He's an all-rounder": Fans praise SEVENTEEN's Dino for his power-packed debut solo mixtape

With the release of Wait, SEVENTEEN's Dino broke away from the collective identity of the 13-piece boy band and was able to forge a solo career that showcases his musical abilities. The music video featuring the singer's voice, exceptional dance skills, and visuals was well-received by fans across the globe.

The track encompassed the singer's versatile personality and included hints of hip-hop and R&B. The video saw the singer earnestly pleading with his beloved to meet him and not ask him to wait. The lyrics displayed the range of Dino's songwriting prowess while highlighting his ability to layer each verse with emotion.

The YouTube video surpassed 400K views in just hours of its release. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and showered the idol with praise for his solo debut as they hailed him as an "all-rounder" in the industry. They mentioned that the music video was even better than they expected and loved that it encapsulated the idol's personality.

Additionally, the band is now set to receive its own Youth Over Flowers series, something they had expressed their desire for during The Game Caterers 2 show. Furthermore, the NANA TOUR with Seventeen is an eagerly anticipated program that will debut on January 5, 2024.

In other news, on October 23, 2023, SEVENTEEN released their eleventh mini-album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. God of Music, the album's title track, became an instant hit among fans because of its vibrant music video. Dino's latest debut solo mixtape arrives right after the release of his group's eleventh EP, which has made the fans leap with joy.