On Monday, September 11, SEVENTEEN went live on Weverse for the first time following them being spotted at an airport in Rome along with The Game Caterers' staff members. Many guessed that they were in the midst of filming for the travel reality show, Youth Over Flowers. Their speculations became more cemented after the recent Weverse live.

Not only were fans happy to see the members together, they also noticed the hints that the members dropped during the livestream. All the members were seen wearing T-shirts and hoodies that had their names on them on the front. However, fans realized it was related to Na Young Suk PD and Youth Over Flowers when they saw what was written on the back.

It not only said, "NANA Tour" (a reference to Na PD probably) but also included a few designs that incorporated SEVENTEEN and CARATs. Additionally, fans also the slogan on the back quite hilarious. It read as follows:

"We don't even know where we are going."

Fans soon took to X (formerly Twitter) to gush over the live session.

Fans excited as SEVENTEEN's recent Weverse live drops hints about the group's Youth Over Flowers filming

During SEVENTEEN's latest appearance in the famous Korean variety show, The Game Caterers, the last episode, released on May 19, 2023, stands as the beginning of the current chaos in CARATLAND. The members, who were split into groups and engaged in fun games, ended their day with Na PD asking them to write six wishes and drop them into a bowl of 54 empty chits.

While the odds of them picking their wish to film the classic travel reality show, Youth Over Flowers, with Na Young-suk PD was very slim, their luck made it possible regardless. Following that, the members were spotted at an airport in Rome on September 8, with cameras and mics surrounding them as The Game Caterers staff and Na PD accompanied them.

Fans could immediately guess that The Game Caterers brought the members to the airport right after the end of their overseas concert, Follow To Seoul. As fans excitedly reacted to the possible filming of Youth Over Flowers, the speculations were cemented once and for all during their recent Weverse livestream.

When SEVENTEEN initially kickstarted their livestream, fans were surprised as they were informed that since the members aren't allowed to use their phones during the filming, their activity on the internet will be little to none. However, as they excitedly tuned into the same they were hit with fresh news and updates about the travel reality show filming.

As the members showed off the t-shirts that Na Young-suk PD printed out for them, fans found it absolutely adorable and reacted hilariously to the same. The print that wrote their names on the front also had a bigger design on the back. With the words "NANA Tour" written in a big font, there also seemed to be a globe and a yellow character adorned in a space suit, which is often seen in The Game Caterers' logo.

Additionally, The Game Caterers also took time to symbolically represent CARATs by placing 13 diamonds (CARAT's representative emoticon) around the character and SEVENTEEN written in a stylized manner below.

As more and more content surfaces on the internet about the Youth Over Flowers' filming with SEVENTEEN, fans can hardly wait for the same to be released.