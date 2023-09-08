On Friday, September 8, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, along with his fellow group members and The Game Caterers staff, was spotted at an airport in Rome, Italy. While fans were excited to see the combination of the two together as they speculated on the content they might be cooking up, they also hilariously reacted when they noticed that Mingyu had lost his passport.

Though he found his passport soon enough, the airport became chaotic, and the idol, Na Young-suk PD, The Game Caterers staff, and the CARATs in the airport started to search for his passport.

Once they discovered the passport, which was securely held in someone else's hands, Na Young-suk PD even requested CARATs to airdrop him the recordings of the idol panicking and searching for the passport so they could utilize it for their content.

Naturally, this also made fans speculate about the fact that SEVENTEEN and The Game Caterers are finally filming their collaborative travel-reality show, Youth Over Flowers, which the K-pop group had requested earlier.

Fans hilariously react to the chaotic search for SEVENTEEN Mingyu's passport

On May 19, 2023, during the last episode release of SEVENTEEN's appearance on Na Young-suk PD's variety show, The Game Caterers, the members were given the choice to write down six wishes and drop them into a bowl of chits, among which two of them were to film the travel-reality show, Youth Over Flowers, along with the show's staff members.

While 54 chits were empty wishes, the group won against the odds and bagged their travel-reality show trip. As fans were eagerly looking forward to its release, spotting the SEVENTEEN members with cameras and mics along with The Game Caterers staff at an airport in Rome, Italy, immediately sparked speculation that they might have started the filming.

While fans already thought it was hilarious how the members had to embark on this trip when their overseas trip just came to an end, Mingyu losing his passport made the situation all the more funny.

Everyone, including Na Young-suk PD, The Game Caterers staff, and CARATs, began searching for the same. However, the chaos soon came to an end when someone holding onto the passport returned it to the staff members.

After the chaos, Na Young-suk PD asked the CARATs there to airdrop him the videos of the idol panicking and frantically searching for his passport to use it for their content, which is most likely, as fans speculate, the travel-reality show Youth Over Flowers. Na PD also jokingly asked Mingyu if he purposely lost his passport for additional screen time. To which Mingyu replied:

What are you talking about?

Amid all this chaos, fans have also been confused about the filming of the show Youth Over Flowers. SEVENTEEN not only had to immediately embark on the trip after the end of the Follow To Seoul Tour when Na Young-suk PD more or less kidnapped the members, but fans also noticed that the member, DK, was still left back in Korea.

As confusion continues to pile up, fans choose to patiently wait till the release of the reality show to understand what truly went down.