"They blurred the rainbow": Fans react as the rainbow in SEVENTEEN's 'God of Music' video gets censored on Russian TV

SEVENTEEN released its eleventh mini-album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23, 2023. The title track of the album is God of Music and its colorful music video exuded the perfect vibe of a catchy song, making it an instant fan favorite. However, a rainbow that appeared in a K-pop band's music video was taken down by a Russian television channel due to concerns that it could have violated their "LGBT propaganda" regulations.

The step was a repercussion of the measure that placed extensive new limits on actions believed to advance LGBT rights was enacted by the Duma last year. The Moscow administration, under Vladimir Putin, has shifted toward ultra-conservatism and declared its allegiance to "traditional values." The law strengthened a previous prohibition on "propaganda of non-traditional s*xual relations" directed at minors, known as the "gay propaganda" law.

SEVENTEEN's fans weren't too pleased with this and they took to X, formerly Twitter on November 11, 2023, to express their views on the matter. Many took to the social media platform to say that Russian media had blurred the rainbow in God of Music's MV.

Expand Tweet

The video features the group members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are shown parading around Budapest in the music video for the soul-inspired, funky pop song. They are seen bringing music into being and spreading happiness, and their fondness for music in different venues throughout the city.

"What do they do when there's a real rainbow?": Fans shared their opinions on X as SEVENTEEN's God of Music MV was edited

The bill reinforced what is known as the "homos*xual propaganda law," which forbade the promotion of non-traditional s*xual relationships to children. The Kremlin first accepted it in 2013. A Russian TV broadcaster has now edited off the rainbow due to legal concerns that they may be breaking the law.

The music video for the song God of Music by SEVENTEEN was shown on TNT Music, a K-pop-focused chart program with a slight change to it. In the original video, the band is seen wearing bright costumes as they have fun under a rainbow. However, the rainbow was replaced with a cloud in the version that was broadcast on TNT Music's channel.

As a result, SEVENTEEN's fans stormed to social media and voiced their opinions vehemently. Fans took to respond to posts shared by other users and wondered what the Russian channel would have done had the rainbow been a "real one"?

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The broadcaster decided to play it safe after previously facing legal penalties for airing music videos that were produced outside of the country. A Moscow court penalized Fonbet TV, TNT Music's parent company, one million rubles (£8800) in July 2023. The company was penalized for airing the music video of Finnish artist Alma's song Summer Really Hurt Us, which featured two women k*ssing.

The Moscow Times stated that the channel may potentially be fined up to 16 million rubles (£142,000) for four administrative offenses related to distributing "LGBT propaganda" to children. Advertising, media, the internet, books, movies, and theatrical plays that are thought to constitute "propaganda" are all prohibited by law.

It has been implemented in the past to outlaw same-s*x romantic portrayals in motion pictures. According to the regulations, non-residents may potentially face expulsion from Russia and face sanctions. The range of sanctions is £1,380 to £27,500, and foreign nationals may be retained for up to 15 days prior to being deported.

SEVENTEEN's God of Music and its never-ending predicaments

Xports News reported on October 25, 2023, that the title track of SEVENTEEN's latest album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN was excluded from the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). According to the report, the song's hook, contributed to it landing a spot on the unofficial CSAT-banned songs list.

This list has songs deemed incredibly addictive. Thus, organizations, like radio stations or TV shows, “ban” their collective consumption to prevent students from being distracted from their yearly exam preparation.

Expand Tweet

However, this isn't the only concerning incident that has happened to the popular K-pop group. SEVENTEEN member Hoshi began a Weverse broadcast on November 9, 2023, to interact and spend time with his followers. However, he seemed to get quite irritated when calls on his phone kept interrupting him.

Even though K-pop celebrities frequently broadcast this on their live feeds, Hoshi believed that it was important to call out the sasaeng's inhospitable behavior rather than just brushing it off. Along with condemning them for their impolite and improper conduct, he warned them that he would expose their phone numbers on the live stream if this behavior persisted.

Expand Tweet

In line with this, admirers applauded the celebrity for daring to criticize sasaeng's actions, which went outside the star's personal bounds.

Music enthusiasts all across the world are enjoying the latest released single by the group and the music video of God of Music has garnered over 45 million views till November 11, 2023.