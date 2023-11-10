"I would've sued already": Fans praise SEVENTEEN's Hoshi for calling out a sasaengs disrespectful behavior during his recent Weverse livestream

On Thursday, November 9, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi kicked off a Weverse livestream to spend time with his fans. However, the idol was rather frustrated when he was continuously interrupted by people calling on his phone.

While this is a constant occurrence in several live streams broadcasted by K-pop idols, unlike brushing the issue off, Hoshi felt that calling out the sasaengs unwelcoming behavior was necessary.

He confessed that he's annoyed by the sasaengs continuously calling and interrupting the quality time he planned to spend with CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom). He not only called them out for their disrespectful and inappropriate behavior but also warned them that he'd reveal their numbers through the livestream if this incident continued.

Following the same, fans praised the idol for boldly calling out sasaengs behavior, which breached the idol's boundaries of privacy.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi exposes sasaengs for consistently calling his phone during his recent Weverse livestream

Whenever a K-pop idol's phone number gets leaked, sasaengs (obsessive fans) frequently contact the number during the idol's livestream to confirm if it's really theirs. Several K-pop idols who've experienced these incidents have expressed their displeasure with the fact that it violates their right to privacy.

However, regardless of the K-pop idols pointing out sasaengs to stray away from such behavior countless times, these incidents have been a recurrent issue in many K-pop idols' live streams, including SEVENTEEN Hoshi's recent Weverse livestream. As the idol turned on his Weverse live broadcast, he tried to engage and interact with his fans through the comment section.

However, the idol soon expressed that he was consistently being interrupted by people calling him on his phone. Hoshi continued to call out the disrespectful behavior of the sasaengs without holding back.

"If you call me, I won't do live streams. Don't call me. I'm annoyed by those who keep calling, and even if I restrict calls, I can still report and take legal action. I don't take legal action because I'm worried they might be young. try to spend quality time with CARATs when I have the time, so why do you interfere?"

"Do you want to confirm if it's my number? They have no manners. Seriously, if you call during the live streaming, I will reveal your number, so please don't call," he continued.

However, despite his warnings, Hoshi kept receiving calls from unknown numbers that interrupted his efforts to spend some quality time with CARATs. Following the livestream, fans were both angered and frustrated by the continuing and unwelcoming trend that's been maintained among certain fans.

Fans expressed that such behavior should be controlled and avoided at all costs, given that it can greatly harm the K-pop idol's mental health and also violate their right to personal space and safety. However, fans were also happy to have Hoshi boldly address the issue during his livestream and call out the people whose behavior is both unwelcome and disrespectful.

Additionally, fans also commended Hoshi for politely addressing the issue when he has every right to take legal action or harshly condemn the people who keep calling his phone.