"KEEP SLAYING THE CHARTS": Fans celebrate as SEVENTEEN becomes the first and only boy group to reach No.1 on MelOn TOP100 with “God of Music” in 2023

On October 23, 2023, SEVENTEEN released their highly-anticipated 11th extended play album, Seventeenth Heaven, consisting of eight tracks. The album includes songs such as SOS, a collaboration with Marshmello, Diamond Days, Back 2 Back, Monster, Yawn, Headliner, God Of Music, and an instrumental version of the title track. Among these tracks, God of Music is the title track for the album.

With the release of the Seventeenth Heaven album, which focuses on the concept of extreme joy, God of Music quickly secured the No. 1 position on the MelOn TOP 100, making them the first group to achieve this in 2023. Soon, fans took to social media to celebrate the group's achievements.

"THIS IS SO AMAZING!": Fans flex about SEVENTEEN's latest achievement

As the K-pop group made history with their latest album, Seventeenth Heaven, and its title track, God of Music, CARATs can't stop praising them. The group is dominating South Korea's domestic music charts after it secured the No.1 position on the MelOn TOP100 music charts with its lead single, God of Music. This track also became the fastest Idol Group song to reach No.1 on these music charts.

God of Music reached No.1 on the MelOn Top 100 within four hours of its release, and the album, with 5,206,718 pre-orders, achieved the highest number by any K-pop group this year.

The group also rose to the No.2 rank on the Hanteo music charts, selling over 3.2 million copies on the first day of its release, making Seventeenth Heaven one of the best-selling albums on this chart after FML.

Fans can't help but celebrate their members for becoming the first K-Pop group to secure the No.1 position on the prestigious MelOn music charts in South Korea. They take pride in their success and encourage CARATs to stream harder to maintain their chart-topping position.

Check out how fans are reacting as the group becomes the first and only boy group to reach No.1 on the MelOn TOP100 with God of Music in 2023:

Seventeenth Heaven made history in K-pop with 5.20 million pre-orders, surpassing the record of 5.13 million held by Stray Kids 5-Star in May 2023.

As the group continues to break records, fans can't get enough of them and credit the success of the albums to every member of the group, including Woozi, Vernon, Hoshi, Jeonghan, S.Coups, Joshua, Mingyu, The8, DK, Jun, Seungkwan, Dino, and Wonwoo.

The group has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 MAMA Awards, and fans are already engaged in casting their votes for the group. The group is nominated in the following categories:

Artist of the Year Song of the Year- Super and BSS Fighting Album of the Year- FML Best Male Group Best Dance Performance Male Group (Super) Best Music Video- Super Best Collaboration- BSS - Fighting Worldwide Fan's Choice

CARATs are currently streaming hard so that the album's other songs can chart on the music charts as well.