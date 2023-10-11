“We filmed it with matching clothes”: SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu talks about filming 3D dance challenge with BTS’ Jungkook

BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu are not only 97-liner best friends but also labelmates. Both of them are supportive of each other's solo endeavors and their joint dance challenges are proof of that.

On October 11, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu hosted a Weverse live for CARATs where he spoke about his recent activities and answered some fan questions. A fan asked him about filming a 3D dance challenge on TikTok with BTS’ Jungkook.

For those unversed, 3D is Jungkook's latest hit single in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. It was released on September 29.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu revealed the duo practiced for 20 minutes before filming the dance challenge and they even wore matching denim outfits for the same. The SEVENTEEN singer replied that his bandmate Wonwoo, who had also joined the Weverse live, filmed the 3D dance challenge for BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu.

An X user, @R_taekook22, shared a post about Mingyu talking about filming the 3D challenge:

"I did the 3d challenge right, once we finished practicing. we practiced quickly for like 20 minutes. just like when we filmed Seven. We filmed it with matching clothes and asked Wonwoo film it for us."

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook's fans laud SEVENTEEN's Minyu for sharing details about the 3D dance challenge

BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu are no strangers to filming fun dance challenges. The 97-liner best friends previously filmed SEVEN dance challenge which was Bangtan's maknae official solo debut and Billboard's summer song of the year.

To return the favor, BTS’ Jungkook filmed the SUPER dance challenge with Mingyu. Now, the HYBE labelmates teamed up to film the 3D dance challenge. According to fans, BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu looked handsome in matching denim outfits and stylish hats as they grooved to 3D together.

Despite practicing only 20 minutes before filming the challenge, fans lauded Mingyu for being a quick learner and matching steps with the Euphoria singer. Additionally, Mingyu revealed that the Dreamers singer edited the video.

Fans took to social media to lavish praise on the duo's 3D dance challenge:

Bangtan's maknae and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu filmed 3D dance challenge (Image via X)

Bangtan's maknae and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu filmed 3D dance challenge (Image via X)

Bangtan's maknae and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu filmed 3D dance challenge (Image via X)

Bangtan's maknae and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu filmed 3D dance challenge (Image via X)

Notably, BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's other 97-liner friend, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, was present during the 3D dance challenge but this cannot be verified as he is not seen on camera.

The My You singer showcased his solid bond and friendship with SEVENTEEN's members again when he used Mingyu's Weverse account to comment on Seungkwan's live.

BTS’ Jungkook will debut 3D on Music Bank on October 13

Bangtan's maknae is currently in the midst of his promotional activities for his album, GOLDEN, and is slated to debut his latest hit single 3D on Music Bank. He will appear on Friday, October 13, telecast of Music Bank.

Three weeks post that, on November 3, he will be releasing his debut solo album GOLDEN consisting of 11 tracks, two of which are 3D and SEVEN. The maknae will be releasing GOLDEN's music video teaser, tracklist, album preview, and main track poster.

On November 20, he will host his first solo concert "GOLDEN Live On Stage" at Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea at 8 pm KST. For international ARMYs, the concert will be streamed live on Weverse. More details will be shared in due course of time.