"Whoa so precious": ARMYCARATs frenzied as BTS Jungkook comments on SEVENTEEN' Seungkwans LIVE while hanging out with Mingyu and Wonwoo

BTS' Jungkook who is known for his antics on Weverse, created a stir on October 4, 2023, when he invaded SEVENTEEN Seungkwan's Weverse LIVE from the Weverse profile of Seungkwan's team member Mingyu. On the same day, Jungkook made his fans, the BTS ARMY, leap with joy when he posted a TikTok dance video with Mingyu grooving together on the beats of Jungkook's latest 3D.

On October 4, 2023, Seungkwan held his Weverse LIVE after being a little inactive lately, which has led CARATs—the fandom name of SEVENTEEN's fans—to miss the singer more. Furthermore, Jungkook of BTS gatecrashed his Weverse LIVE and commented,

"Seunggwana, I miss you. CARATs hello. SEVENTEEN is so cool, right? SEVENTEEN is amazing. Seunggwana, I did a challenge with Mingyu. Next time, I will do SEVENTEEN's next one. CARATs, please support us. Seungkwan took care of CARATs in the LIVE." (via Weverse translation)

Fans from both the fandoms were astonished and swooned over the friendship between SEVENTEEN and BTS members. This all started from the moment when Mingyu and Jungkook filmed the dance challenge of 3D (feat. Latto). Both the idols wore matching outfits as they flaunted their dance prowess on Jungkook's latest single.

"WHAT IS GOING ON": BTS ARMY and SEVENTEEN CARAT were astonished to know who filmed Jungkook's & Mingyu's dance video for 3D

The friendship between the BTS maknae and Mingyu is well-known across the K-pop fraternity. They have been close since they were both trainees in 1997. They have frequently been spotted hanging out, catching up, and enjoying each other's company.

Furthermore, Cha Eunwoo from ASTRO has been a core member of the '97 liners as the three idols often hang out together and were also seen together in a restaurant on the night of August 23, 2024.

Talking about the dance challenge of 3D, both the idols demonstrated brilliance in matching Calvin Klein outfits. Seemingly, the fandoms were in for a treat as SEVENTEEN's Jeon Wonwoo commented in the LIVE saying that he filmed their dance video:

"Hello. I shot all of Jungkook's and Mingyu's challenge amazingly." (via Weverse translation)

"I love their friendship": Fans gush over the friendship between SEVENTEEN and BTS on social media

Needless to say, both fandoms were overwhelmed by the warm interactions between two boy groups who are often considered rivals by the outside media. Additionally, BTS debuted in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation) and SEVENTEEN made their debut in 2016 under Pledis which is now operated under HYBE.

Being in the industry for so long, both fandoms have often witnessed idols mingling with each other. SEVENTEEN's friendship with BTS members was visible during the Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC). ISAC is a South Korean variety show where various idol groups participate and compete against each other in multi-sports categories.

Meanwhile, fans gushed over the interaction between SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and the BTS maknae who commented in the LIVE using SEVENTEEN' Mingyu's Weverse account while hanging out with him, Wonwoo, and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo.

Now, fans are clamoring for a new dance challenge featuring the two of them. The BTS member's most recent song 3D, which also features Jack Harlow, was the ideal opportunity to record one, but the Weverse interaction quickly emerged as the standout moment.

Meanwhile, the youngest member of BTS has announced the official release date of his upcoming debut solo album GOLDEN slated to be on November 3, 2023.