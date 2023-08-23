"The pain of looking young": Fans hilariously react as BTS' Jung Kook and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo get their IDs checked at a restaurant

On Wednesday, August 23, a representative of Fisherman Busan posted an Instagram story stating that BTS' Jung Kook and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, who visited the restaurant together had to get their IDs checked when they ordered alcohol. The two 97-liner friends, who go out together often, once again surprised fans with their mini-reunion at the famous Korean restaurant.

Fans were excited that the duo met in Jung Kook's hometown and thought that it was hilarious that their IDs were checked.

Fans celebrate as the 97-liners, BTS' Jung Kook and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, reunite in Busan

In Korean culture, it's common for people born in the same year to befriend each other. Many K-pop idols have formed a group of friends who were born in the same year, the 97-liners are one of the most famous groups among them all. While the group of K-pop idols holds reunions very often, BTS' Jung Kook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo are an inseparable trio.

The three of them have often hung out together and fans enjoy seeing them spending time with each other. Therefore, when it was revealed that Jung Kook and Cha Eunwoo, who are 25 and 26 years old, respectively, recently met for food and drinks, netizens were over the moon. They were also intrigued that they visited a restaurant in Busan, which is the BTS idol's hometown.

On August 23, soon after the two arrived at Fisherman Busn, a representative of the restaurant posted a story about the 97-liners, with a caption that revealed that the duo's IDs were checked when they ordered alcohol.

"I should’ve asked for a photo. No, not even a signature... Where Jung Kook and Cha Eunwoo got their IDs checked along with a shot of tequila," the caption read, translated to English.

The incident sent fans into a frenzy and they took to Twitter to react to the same. Given that both the idols are above the drinking age, fans found the fact they had to get their IDs checked extremely hilarious. They also discussed that they were asked for proof of their age because they have "baby faces."

A fan-taken picture at the restaurant showcased that another 97-liner K-pop idol, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu also visited Fisherman Busan along with the duo. The trio once again proved their close and strong friendship, leaving fans delighted.

As fans continue to discuss the series of events that took place during the K-pop idols' recent meet, they cherish the fresh 97-liner content that surfaced on the internet.