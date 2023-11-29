"You’ve come so far": Fans worldwide proud as SEVENTEEN become the most-awarded artist at the 2023 MAMA Awards with 5 trophies

In a testament to their talent and dedication, K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN emerged as the most decorated artist at the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). They were honored with five trophies, including Album of the Year (Daesang) for their latest album, FML, at the award show.

Japan's Tokyo Dome erupted in loud cheers and tangible emotions as fans looked at the Super group's immense success this year. SEVENTEEN bagged the following honors - Album of the Year (for FML), Best Dance Performance Male Group (for Super), Best Male Group, Worldwide Fans' Choice, and bibigo CULTURE & STYLE.

At the same time, Carats (SEVENTEEN fans) were delighted about the return of S.Coups just in time to attend the big wins. They took to social media, especially X, formerly Twitter, to share the group's win with many even commenting on how far the band had come.

Carats are proud of SEVENTEEN after they secure the most wins at 2023 MAMA Awards

On the second night of the 2023 MAMA Awards, November 29, SEVENTEEN delivered performances of their songs God of Music and Super. During their performance of Super, the group smoothly changed the lyrics from "This is the manhwa's ending song" to "This is MAMA's ending song." This grabbed fans' attention, leaving them in aw of the group.

The members also made sure to extend their thanks to Carats for every win. However, it was their acceptance speech for the Grand Prize or Daesang for Album of the Year made quite a mark. The moment was made historic with not only fans but artists at the venue being moved to tears during the win of the Daesang.

Artist and award presenter at the event, Uhm Jung-hwa was visibly joyous and emotional while announcing the Monster group's win. With her words, "Finally, it's them," she seemed to mirror what every fan was feeling.

The leader S.Coups who was on a hiatus and sat out God of Music comeback owing to his ACL injury also walked up on stage to accept the award. As all thirteen members embraced each other in congratulations and joy, they also took turns expressing their gratitude for the Grand Prize.

S.Coups who at first seemed at a loss for words, voiced his emotions saying that under SEVENTEEN, he wondered if they would ever win the award. He added that thanks to their fans, the band renewed their contract.

"And since Carats made this award for us, we’re taking the honor of our lifetime. Thank you, Carats!" S.Coups said thanking their fans.

While their journey was at the heart of the entire speech, member Hoshi reflected on how they went back empty-handed during their first MAMA attendance following their debut in 2015. The8 expressed his gratitude in Chinese saying how he secretly wished for the Daesang when senior artists won them.

Jeonghan went on in Japanese saying how Carats' words of support helped SEVENTEEN through hard times. Meanwhile, the other members also took turns to thank fans and their PLEDIS and HYBE families.

Woozi recalled how they were criticized at the beginning and seemed deeply touched by fans' love. During Seungkwan's speech, the group lauded fellow artists who were present at the venue. A teary-eyed Seungkwan bravely opened his heart out to talk about his late friend, ASTRO's Moonbin, on the grand stage. Needless to say, when SEVENTEEN fans heard the speech, they said that they were moved to tears and said that they were proud of the group.

Some other wins of the second night at the 2023 MAMA Awards

Here is a brief look at some of the other winners of the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards. NewJeans bagged Artist of the Year as well as Song of the Year for Ditto. They also won the award for the Best Female Group and the Best Dance Performance (Female Group).

BTS members took home Best Male Artist (Jimin), Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance (Suga), Best Collaboration (Jungkook), and Best OST this year. BLACKPINK's Jisoo was lauded with Best Female Artist, Best Dance Performance (Solo), and Best Music Video.

ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, TREASURE, and several others were also honored on the ceremony's closing day.