"They ate and left no crumbs !": Fans exhilarated as (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, aespa's Winter, and IVE's Liz bring out their collab track NOBODY

On November 16, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, aespa's Winter, and IVE's Liz blew away fans with their new collaborative single NOBODY. The song was a welcome addition to the list of songs by idols of different teams joining forces.

NOBODY features members from three popular idol groups of fourth-generation K-pop. As described in the song's description, the song includes (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, who is known for her unparalleled senses as a producer and musician, Winter of aespa, who is a main vocalist representing K-pop idols, and IVE's Liz, the owner of a luxurious voice.

Meanwhile, the song, which is a disco-influenced production departing from conventional K-pop compositions, was made to promote Busan as the host city for the 2030 World Expo. At the same time, it is an endeavor towards making global K-pop enthusiasts' dreams come true.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement and appreciation for the girls and their wonderful performance. One user, @orchidhanni, said,"they ate and left no crumbs !"

NOBODY's description further delves into its compositional details. Based on disco, which is an emblematic genre of pop, it was composed in a unique sense by merging only the strengths of K-pop. Additionally, renowned producer Park Geun-tae dexterously directed a rather challenging composition.

What's more, Big Hit Music's in-house music producer Jang Yi-jeong, or EL CAPITXN, alongside renowned Swedish and Korean songwriters - including lyricist Seo Ji-eum - also backed this production to make the dream a reality.

Meanwhile, the song was released on the M:USB YouTube channel, and at the time of writing, the music video has garnered 1.8 million views and 185K+ likes.

Collaborations between groups like these bring together different fandoms and form a strong bond between artists who complement each other's styles. It also provides a platform for various companies to partner with each other. NOBODY brings together Cube Entertainment's Soyeon, SM Entertainment's Winter, and Starship Entertainment's Liz.

For the unversed, Soyeon of (G)I-DLE participated in a similar endeavor in 2018 with SM Entertainment on their girl group project named Station X O. It resulted in her joining teams with the idols - Seulgi, Chungha, and SinB - for the song, Wow Thing.

As Soyeon, Liz, and Winter's latest single, NOBODY, continues to please listeners worldwide, below is how fans reacted to the collaboration.

Soyeon debuted with (G)I-DLE in 2018 and is not only the leader but also the main rapper of her group. Moreover, she is further known for her producing and lyric-writing skills, whether working solo or with her group.

She has used the same talent while crafting hits like Tomboy, Queencard, and more. She also sang OSTs for multiple shows and voiced raps for the character Akali from League of Legends' virtual girl group K/DA and True Damage.

aespa's Winter debuted in 2020 and is her group's main vocalist and lead dancer. She also sang the OST titled ONCE AGAIN for the K-drama Our Blues (2022). She will also feature in the OST for the upcoming romantic drama My Demon.

Liz debuted in 2021 as a part of IVE and is the main vocalist of her group. The idol, along with her team, is one of the leading 4th generation newcomers and has won several Rookie of the Year awards in various award shows.