"I LOVE THIS": Fans react to an endearing habit BTS' Jungkook adopted from Jam Republic dancers

BTS' Jungkook was mentioned in a snippet of Jam Republic dancers' latest interview with KOREA NOW. In the brief video, members Kirsten, Latrice, and Audrey were talking about their history of having worked with A-listers and dived into their recent experience of working with BTS' youngest.

Responding to a question asking if they had any fun episodes with Jungkook, Latrice recalled an adorable habit he picked up from the members. The BTS maknae apparently adopted the words "LESH GO!" (another version of "Let's Go!") from the dance team as they worked together on his solo projects.

As the dancers enthusiastically shared the anecdote, Latrice said between laughs:

"I think he's saying that around now."

Fans who are aware of Jungkook's ability to blend in with the people he works with are intrigued upon learning this about the idol. They noted that he has indeed been using the expression lately, including in his Stationhead listening parties, and stated that they loved it.

Here's what Jam Republic's Kirsten, Audrey, and Latrice felt after working with BTS' Jungkook on 3D

Jam Republic dancers have a glorious history of having worked with names like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, CL, Jackson Wang, and others. Meanwhile, Jungkook, who is making quite a splash with his solo endeavors, has been working with Jam Republic in this new phase of his career.

He is mostly seen performing with a group of male dancers, with their most recent performance together on November 9 during his surprise mini-concert at Times Square. However, during his 3D promotions, Jungkook was seen dancing with the female dancers of Jam Republic.

For the unversed, Jam Republic is a female power quintet, consisting of members Kirsten, Latrice, Audrey, Emma, and Ling. They gained worldwide popularity for their dynamic performances on Korea's female dance crew battle, Street Woman Fighter 2 (SWF2), where they claimed second place.

The 26-year-old BTS member was seen joining forces with four of the five members in his 3D dance practice and official live performance videos. It is worth noting that Emma wasn't a part of this.

During their appearance on KOREA NOW, three of the five members of the group who were present were asked to share their working experience with the Golden Maknae. They revealed that they didn't choreograph the dance separately and they just "landed and went straight to rehearsal" in the middle of filming for SWF2.

When asked if the girls had met BTS' Jungkook before or whether they were introduced during filming, they answered it was their first time meeting him. Kirsten went on to describe him as "lovely, shy, and in his space", she also shared it was fun working with the BTS sensation.

Kirsten went on to reveal how American dancers also added fun to the environment while collaborating with Korean dancers on 3D.

When fans learned about the interactions between BTS' Jungkook and Jam Republic and how he began using the term "Leshgo," they couldn't contain their excitement. They were also delighted to learn about what Jam Republic had to say about the BTS idol.

BTS' Jungkook is back in Korea after finishing the US schedule

The My You singer recently performed an impromptu mini-concert at New York's Times Square which pulled a massive crowd of fans and non-fans on November 9, 2023. He returned to Korea on November 11 after wrapping up his US schedule.

BTS' Jungkook recently won first place for Seven (feat. Latto) at KBS Music Bank. His Standing Next to You charted at #4 on Spotify Daily Top Songs Global with filtered streams of 5,208,599.

His schedule for the upcoming days includes Audacy Live on November 13 and 14, MNET M Countdown on November 16, and his debut solo concert titled "GOLDEN Live On Stage" on November 20.