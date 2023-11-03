"THIS IS HUGE!": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Jungkook becomes the first soloist to sell over 2 million copies of an album in one day on Hanteo with GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook becomes the first and only K-pop soloist in Hanteo Chart history to sell more than two million copies of his GOLDEN on the first day of the album's release on November 3 at 1 pm KST. This feat, achieved in less than six hours of the album release, breaks the record of fellow BTS member V who previously owned the title of Double Million Seller for his solo debut album Layover.

Needless to say, the news has been thrilling ARMYs (BTS fans) worldwide who had been eagerly awaiting the BTS maknae's solo debut album for a long time. At the time of writing, the physical record index as per Hanteo stands at 2,278,296.20 and counting.

While the many feats amassed by BTS' Jungkook's pre-releases with Seven and 3D have created tectonic impacts, it remains to be seen what more GOLDEN's release will bring. Meanwhile, one fan claims, "THIS IS HUGE!"

Expand Tweet

"LETS GO FOR 3": Fans express delight amidst BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN setting new records

The Still With You crooner's full-English album GOLDEN boasts a total of 11 tracks, with the album incorporating genres like R&B/Pop, R&B with Reggaeton rhythm, UK Garage Pop, Retro-Funk, Folk Pop, Electronic Dance Pop/Afropop to name a few. Take a look at all the tracks.

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.) Standing Next to You Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (feat. Latto) (Clean Ver.)

In just hours of its release, all songs from GOLDEN charted in the Top 50 on MelOn Top 100 with Standing Next to You debuting at #7 and not long after, climbing up to #5. The music video for the song has racked up a sum of 7.2 million YouTube views and 1.7 million likes presently, with more incoming.

Aside from the titled tracks, B-sides - Hate You and Yes or No have also garnered massive YouTube views, while the latter left behind Hate You by entering iTunes US Charts top 3.

What's more, before this, GOLDEN also became the second most-streamed album by a Korean soloist on Spotify much before its official release, accumulating over 840 million streams within a few hours of the solo album's declaration on October 3, the pre-ordering having begun from October 4.

As BTS' Jungkook keeps adding feats to his name with GOLDEN, here are some fan reactions to him racing past double million sales.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook's Weverse Live and other feats with GOLDEN

In line with his solo debut album release, Jungkook went live on Weverse where between talking to ARMYs about GOLDEN, he performed his new songs and listened to the album with the fandom. During the broadcast, fellow bandmates Jimin and V revealed they were headed to meet Jungkook, even going live to announce the same.

In recent news, BTS' Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) became the fastest song to reach one billion streams in Spotify history (108 days) breaking the record previously held by Miley Cyrus' Flowers. Meanwhile, GOLDEN's title track Standing Next You recently reached 65 #1s on iTunes worldwide.