BTS' Jin won Best Artist (Men) at the 2023 K-STAR Most Valuable Artist (MVA) Awards, as announced by IdolChamp on October 13 this year. The physical award was unveiled on November 2, to be delivered to the winners of the different categories. The news of Jin's win naturally rendered fans ecstatic.

Meanwhile, K-STAR MVA honors artists under the following categories - the Best Artist, who is the most supported by K-pop enthusiasts and fans from all around the world, and the New Star, who will represent and carry the future of K-pop.

Meanwhile, ARMYs (BTS fans) celebrate the big win for the idol on social media by trending Jin under several keywords and tags, including 'CONGRATULATIONS JIN' and 'JIN MOST VALUABLE ARTIST.' The idol is currently enlisted in the South Korean military, and fans congratulate him for the win.

Expand Tweet

"Won an award while serving": Fans full of praises after BTS' Jin's 2023 K-STAR MVA Awards win

The well-known idol fandom app IDOLCHAMP and Japan's renowned Hallyu media outlet Kstyle teamed up from September 26 to October 11 to carry out the voting event for the K-STAR MVA Awards. This joint project between Korea and Japan was the first of its kind, focused on honoring K-pop artists who have remarkable brand influence and have attracted fans internationally.

The honors at the 2023 K-STAR MVA Awards were distributed under four categories - while Jin bagged Best Artist (Men), Best Artist (Women) was won by NiziU. Meanwhile, N.SSign grabbed the title of New Star (Men), and XG took home New Star (Women).

Other than that, the 30-year-old BTS idol has a history of bagging several physical awards prior to this feat. In 2022, BTS' Jin won the following honors-

TTA Best Artist of K-Drama OST World TTA Best Artist of K-Drama OST - Mexico TMA Individual Choice Award M Countdown Melon Weekly Popularity Award - Nov Week 2 Melon Weekly Popularity Award - Nov Week 3 Global Artist Award (in Africa) - 30th Hanteo Music Awards

At the moment, ARMYs are busy flooding social media with supportive messages for the Moon singer, who is set to receive the physical award for his latest win. Check out some reactions from X (formerly Twitter) below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, voting for the K-STAR MVA Awards was carried out on the IDOLCHAMP app, and winners were selected based on 100% in-app fan voting. Winners will be rewarded with special trophies, exclusive interviews, and feature articles on Kstyle.

More on BTS' Jin

Kim Seokjin, a.k.a BTS' Jin, enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022. He was the first member of the group to do so. In July 2023, he got promoted to the rank of Corporal after earning the title of an 'elite soldier.'

On the work front, he released The Astronaut on October 28, 2022, before enlisting. The song, his goodbye gift to the ARMYs before his military enlistment, recently surpassed 275 million streams on Spotify.

ARMYs celebrated the song turning one with various events, streaming parties, and partaking in philanthropic activities, like donating educational materials to a School Supply Drive to support the students. ARMYs have a track record of doing good deeds for society as a result of following in the footstep of their idols. This instance proves their influence once again.