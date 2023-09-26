“RADIO KING JIN”: Fans rejoice as The Astronaut by BTS Jin becomes Song of The Summer on House Radio MX

Jin from BTS has demonstrated his unmatched popularity by capturing the top place with his debut single, The Astronaut, on a popular radio station in Mexico. On September 25, 2023, the radio channel show, Ranking House, announced Jin’s solo track as the Song of The Summer.

On Mexico's House Radio chart program Ranking House TOP30, The Astronaut debuted at No.1 for the week of September 23, 2023.

The song spent 12 consecutive weeks at the top until May 20, 2023. The following week, on May 27, it came down to the second position and again rose to the top spot by June 3, 2023. Furthermore, from June 3 to June 10, and again from June 24 to July 1 of this year, The Astronaut continued to dominate the list for an incredible five weeks.

Needless to say, fans took to social media to celebrate the achievement:

His global clout and musical prowess has further accelerated his worldwide popularity. On Argentina's Vega Radio KPOP TOP40 Ranking, The Astronaut has ruled supremely, claiming the #1 place for an impressive 47 weeks.

Fans are ecstatic and lavish praise on BTS Jin for achieving this feat even despite serving in the military

This is a huge achievement in itself considering that the BTS member has been inactive as an artist and has been serving his mandatory military service from December 13, 2022. Before enlisting in the military in December 2022, Jin gave his fans a meaningful present with the release of The Astronaut, on October 28, 2022.

The track packs soothing melodies of an acoustic guitar along with the bruits of a synthesizer, making the song captivating beyond measure. In light of this recent achievement, fans stormed social media to congratulate the singer on his new victory.

While Jin is globally acclaimed for his impactful high notes and belting caliber—a vocal style frequently utilized in musicals—he mesmerizes in The Astronaut with his mellow yet robust mid-low tones and his distinctive clear yet rocking voice, creating a dreamlike experience for the listeners.

As compared to the BTS member’s earlier solo songs, this one delivers a new emotional spectrum, enthralling listeners throughout the world with its own unique appeal. On top of it, ten months after its debut, on October 28, 2023, The Astronaut is still having a profound global impact and breaking astounding records on radio stations and music ranking charts.

BTS ARMY had another reason to celebrate when the eldest BTS member recently commented on Jungkook’s Weverse LIVE.

On September 23, 2025, Jungkook came online to greet his fans after performing at the Global Citizen Festival 2023 stage in New York on the same day. Jin commented saying that he is rooting for his youngest team member—Jungkook—and also revealed that he texts j-hope 300 times a day.

In response, Jungkook requested the Epiphany singer-songwriter to welcome him kindly when he would enlist in the military by the end of 2023.