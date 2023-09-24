"A proud hyung": Fans get excited on seeing BTS Jin comment on Jungkook's Weverse LIVE after the Global Citizen Festival

BTS Jungkook wrapped off his performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 23, 2023. The Seven singer even gave a sneak preview of his next digital single, 3D, through a little film that was shown on the big screen. After the performance, Jungkook came on Weverse LIVE. Further, fans got excited when BTS Jin entered the chat and expressed her love and support for the golden maknae.

During the Weverse LIVE, Jin commented that he frequently speaks with J-Hope and asked the BTS' maknae to get in touch with him.

"Jungkook, please contact me. I text J-Hope 300 times a day."—Jin (as translated by Weverse)

In response, the Still With You singer-songwriter said that he has been busy with his schedule, but promised to catch up with him the moment he has some free time. The 26-year-old Korean solo artist then jokingly begged Jin to greet him when the time comes for him to join the military, being well aware that it will soon be his time.

"Please do cool activities": Jungkook asks Jin on Weverse LIVE to create a lot of content when he returns from the military

Right after the performance, the Seven singer came online on Weverse to greet his fans and was taken aback to see Jin's comments in real-time, saying that he is rooting for Jungkook. To this, the BTS' maknae responded with how BTS Jin always looks the same and doesn't seem to age at all. He then requested Jin to accept him when he enlists for his mandatory military service.

"Ah ok when I get to the party, please accept me!Hyung, you are looking great even in the military. Your face doesn’t change. You really don’t age at all, you look even younger.”

The youngest member of BTS and a VMA-winner said that Jin would be the first one to return from the military than the other six BTS members and asked him to create a lot of "cool" content for the ARMYs to enjoy. On top of that, the 26-year-old Jungkook pledged to work on several promotions and film projects before joining the military.

"Anyways, our Jin hyung. Hyung will be the one to get out first, so when the rest of us went in. Please do cool activities (promo) for our ARMYs. Since I will also be doing cool activities before I go."

"My Jinkook heart": Fans can't get enough of BTS Jungkook and Jin's interaction during Weverse LIVE, take Twitter by storm

On September 23, 2023, Jungkook performed at the Global Citizen Festival 2023 as one of their headliners. The youngest member of BTS performed live on Still With You, Euphoria, Permission To Dance, Butter, and his latest debut solo single, Seven (feat. Latto) during which the American rapper came on stage to perform alongside Jungkook.

Fans swooned over their friendly and hilarious interaction and shared their warm response on X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted that the Seven singer must miss his Hyung (BTS Jin) a lot.

Although the 26-year-old BTS global star has frequently played Seven on solo stages such as the GMA Summer Concert Series 2023, fans were thrilled to witness him team up with Latto. The latter is also featured in the song's music video. They both outperformed expectations and gave a moving performance when they took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival on September 23.

Furthermore, the Euphoria singer also debuted a suspenseful teaser for his forthcoming single 3D, which is set to be released on September 29, 2023, at 1 PM KST.