“Jin’s impact is insane!”: BTS’ Jin makes headlines as his impact on export gets mentioned in South Korea’s National Assembly

BTS Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, made headlines today after the visual of the world-popular K-Pop band BTS was mentioned in South Korea’s National Assembly. On September 3, Jin earned credit from the South Korean government stating that his partnership with Ottogi Ramen had played a crucial role in the huge increase in overseas sales of the Korean brand's ramen.

The Korean customs department observed a 17.7% increase since last year in ramen exports from the beginning of 2023 to July 2023, making approximately 522 million dollars in revenue. On January 2023, BTS Jin was announced as a brand ambassador for the Korean ramen brand Ottogi. The brand witnessed a 15% increase in revenue after it appointed BTS Jin as the face of the brand.

Despite the hardships faced by the South Korean industry, Ottogi Ramen’s sales soared mighty high across the world due to the BTS member’s brand power. The Korean singer’s star power and worldwide influence immediately pushed Ottogi into the ₩ 3 trillion Won (2.43 billion USD) in sales club, making it a renowned brand across the globe.

Fans flocked to X to applaud Jin in the idol's signature style laced with humor

Notwithstanding that the BTS member has been fulfilling his mandatory military service since December 13, 2023, the idol doesn't appear to be slacking in any respect. His fans are thrilled to know about this new feat as they are deprived of his presence until next year.

Here's how fans congratulated their endeared idol, who is known for being witty:

Ottogi Ramen was founded and established in 1959. However, the brand managed to receive global recognition only after the BTS member signed with them. The brand saw an increase of 19.2% in its overseas sales in the first few months of collaboration with the BTS member, while the U.S. sales witnessed a growth of up to 39% in its sales.

Ottogi observed an all-time high in its exports with a hit of 280 million USD. The U.S. division gained a 40% growth in sales, which is approximately ₩ 26.6 billion Won (20.1 million USD) in the first quarter of 2023. Despite the fact that the United States is not a predominantly ramen-consuming market, these numbers attest to the major shift in scale for Ottogi sales, thanks to Jin's global popularity.

Ottogi Jin Ramen beats Nongshim Shin Ramyun to become the market leader

The BTS member's collaboration with the brand has been a huge power shifter as Ottogi beat its fierce competitor Nongshim Shin Ramyun by 2.7% and became the market leader, while ranking first in purchasing experience with an increase of 32%. This endorsement has impacted the Vietnamese subsidiaries as well with a 43% increase on a year-on-year basis.

Fans are delighted with this news and are praising the BTS member, who is lovingly known as "Worldwide Handsome," for signing with a Korean home brand such as Ottogi since ramen plays a significant role in South Korean cuisine and is now highly preferred by the global consumer base as well.

The Korean singer and BTS member released his single The Astronaut on November 28, 2022. On the very same day, he performed the song in a Coldplay concert in Argentina and personally bid farewell to his fans before enlisting in the South Korean military on December 13, 2023.

The song went on to top the iTunes charts in 104 countries. Fans are on pins and needles as they await Jin's return from the military and the release of his solo album. AMRYs around the world can't wait to witness him shatter music records.