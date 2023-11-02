“Wanted to make sure that this album was the best representation of who I am today”: BTS’ Jungkook dishes how GOLDEN came into being

BTS’ Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album GOLDEN, which will be released on November 3 at 1 pm KST and the singer is sharing some never-heard-before snippets about the album.

On November 2, in an exclusive interview with Korean media Newsen, Bangtan's maknae revealed how the name GOLDEN came into being and why it is the best-suited title for his album.

When asked the meaning of GOLDEN and how that inspired the album's title and came into being, BTS’ Jungkook dished that he used the word as a 'Golden moment' and was deeply inspired by BTS' leader RM who first called him the 'golden maknae' or the most talented youngster of the group.

BTS’ Jungkook revealed that the countless experiences, hours, and years of hard work has shaped him and made him what he is today. Hence, he wanted the album to be the best representation of the artist he is today, and since, he believes this is his golden phase, the album is named GOLDEN.

@mhereonlyforbts provided a translation of the said quote:

Q: Your nickname is "Golden Maknae" by BTS, I think the name of this album will be meaningful. I'm curious about the meaning of GOLDEN?

A: "I use the word 'GOLDEN' album as a golden moment, and at this moment, I think that the nickname Namjoon hyung gave me is a combination of the talent I possess, and I have the feeling and the ambition of prove it. I think it was really the countless journeys, countless hours and countless experiences that made me who I am and so I wanted to make sure that this album was the best representation of who I am today. So the album is called "golden" for the same reason.”

BTS’ Jungkook was nicknamed 'Golden Maknae' by Bangtan's leader RM

In his interview with Newsen, BTS’ Jungkook revealed it was Bangtan's leader RM, whom he called Namjoon hyung gave him the nickname 'Golden Maknae'.

For those unversed, ten years back RM and the maknae were hosting a live when Bangtan's leader dished praise on BTS’ Jungkook and how he is a multi-talented, all-rounder artist, being good at vocals, dance, and rapping skills.

For those unversed, maknae means the youngest in Korean, and 'Golden' is used as an adjective to describe BTS’ Jungkook as an exceptionally talented youngster. who is good at everything.

Over the years, Bangtan gained worldwide popularity and the nickname gained momentum amongst fans and the members who referred to him as the 'Golden Maknae' which also served as an inspiration to name his own album GOLDEN.

Additionally, 'Golden' also refers to the current phase of his life filled with good work, positivity, and immense love from ARMYs worldwide. Check out fan reactions worldwide.

BTS’ Jungkook's album was put together by HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun. The album consists of 11 tracks including SEVEN (clean and explicit versions) and 3D and eight other unique and diverse tracks. The complete tracklist includes -

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Version) Standing Next to You (Title Track) Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You (penned by Shawn Mendes) Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (Clean version)

The all-English album includes collaborations with Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, and Shawn Mendes.

BTS’ Jungkook has released a third scheduler for GOLDEN

BTS’ Jungkook will be embarking upon a long and interesting promotional activities for his debut solo album GOLDEN. On November 3 at 1 pm KST, the maknae will be releasing his debut solo album and parallelly release the music video for the title track Standing Next To You.

On November 4 at 8 am KST he will be on iHeart Radio Live. The Euphoria singer will be guesting on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' on November 7 at 1.35 pm KST. On November 8, he has two interesting releases: at midnight KST he will be releasing Main Track Official MV (Choreography ver.) and at 10.35 p.m. KST he will be guesting on TODAY.

On November 14, BTS’ Jungkook will be on Audacy Live at 11 a.m. KST, and on November 16, he will be on Mnet M Countdown at 6 p.m. KST. On November 19 Bangtan's maknae will be hosting a special event, the details of which aren't made public.

Finally, on November 20, Bangtan's maknae will host his debut solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live On Stage', at Jangchung Gymnasium, Jung-gu, Seoul. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse for fans across the world.