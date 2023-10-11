"The Starboy of K-pop": Fans enthralled as BTS' Jungkook is set to be featured on The Kid Laroi’s new single "Too Much" alongside Central Cee

On October 10, 2023, BTS Jungkook set the internet ablaze as The Kid LAROI released the teaser and poster of TOO MUCH. The official announcement of the single by the STAY singer confirmed the long-standing speculation of BTS Jungkook featuring on it, which left both the fandoms delighted. As a result, one BTS ARMY, @ayoishome, hailed Jungkook as "the starboy of K-pop."

The two-time Grammy nominee from Australia shared a preview of what looks like a music video for the new song, TOO MUCH, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. In his brief press release, the Australian singer wrote,

“Too Much w/ Jung Kook & Central Cee October 20th. Album in November — it’s finally time.”

Expand Tweet

Additionally, in the press release, The Kid LAROI asserted that his new single would be the latest preview of his upcoming first studio album.

Furthermore, he released the official teaser video on his official Instagram page, which reveals the time stamp detailing the release time of TOO MUCH on October 20, 2023. The single will premiere in New York City (7 pm ET), Seoul (8 am KST), London (12 am GMT), and Sydney (10 am GMT). LAROI mentioned in his caption that his new album is now ready for pre-order.

"Billboard hit": Fans ecstatic at the poster and teaser release of The Kid LAROI's TOO MUCH featuring BTS' Jungkook

On October 20, 2023, The Kid LAROI, Central Cee, and Jungkook of BTS will come together for the first time to present their brand-new song. The BTS member’s fans are in a frenzy as this would be Jungkook’s third collaboration with a foreign artist from Hollywood.

Jungkook’s achievement as a solo artist doesn't stop here as the popular English single SEVEN by the Korean soloist also bagged the MTV Video Music Awards for Song of the Summer category on September 12, 2023. Nonetheless, the BTS ARMY has now gone berserk over the latest news by The Kid LAROI. They have taken to social media to express their excitement for the much-anticipated collab by the artists.

Fans excited over the BTS idol’s upcoming collab for TOO MUCH. (Image via Twitter/@JJK_VotingTeam @jjksamore & @AmbroseCohn_NFT)

Fans excited over the BTS idol’s upcoming collab for TOO MUCH. (Image via Twitter/@KG2363 @colefrosty_)

Fans excited over the BTS idol’s upcoming collab for TOO MUCH. (Image via Twitter/ @archiveforJJK)

Fans excited over the BTS idol’s upcoming collab for TOO MUCH. (Image via Twitter/ @firstsight_jk @BTStaf_twt @stardustvk)

Fans excited over the BTS idol’s upcoming collab for TOO MUCH. (Image via Twitter/ @sugassshadowal)

Fans excited over the BTS idol’s upcoming collab for TOO MUCH. (Image via Twitter/ @archiveforJK)

For all three artists, the year 2023 has been full of thrilling moments, and the unveiling of TOO MUCH as the latest project on their lists has delighted their fans. Besides, The Kid LAROI's Love Again, gave him his fourth top 40 success on the Billboard Hot 100 at the beginning of the year. Additionally, LAROI received a nomination for song of the year at the 2023 ARIA Music Awards for the same song.

Nezt, TOO MUCH is expected to be available on streaming services on October 20. With the song's release, fans will be able to buy physical CDs with different album covers, along with other merchandise. Fans of the three artists can pre-order the Limited Edition CD singles in three distinct colorways—black, red, and white—which have been released ahead of the single’s release.

More about BTS Jungkook's recent activities

However, the list of achievements for the BTS member continues to grow, since he is the first Korean solo artist in the history of Billboard to reign on Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 at No.1 for seven weeks in a row with his debut single SEVEN, featuring the American rapper Latto.

Besides, SEVEN is currently sitting at 57 for still charting in the Top 50 on Billboards for its twelfth consecutive week as of October 10, 2023. Meanwhile, the BTS star has also maintained his valiant streak with SEVEN at No.1 on the iTunes chart for 61 days consecutively since its release on July 14, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the second English single 3D by Jungkook, that also featured the American rapper Jack Harlow, has clinched the No.1 position in Global 200, Global (excluding the United States) Charts, and Digital Song Sales on October 9, 2023. Meanwhile, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) sits at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old singer from BTS will be releasing his debut solo album GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023, that consists of a total of eleven tracks. Evidently, fans are in for a roller coaster ride since the Korean soloist is release back-to-back smash hits with no break.