"IT'S HAPPENING": The Kid LAROI Instagram post with BTS’ Jungkook heightens collaboration speculation among fans

BTS Jungkook has caused a stir on the internet as The Kid LAROI posted a photograph of himself with the BTS member on his personal account on October 8, 2023. The Australian singer met Jungkook following his performance at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival on October 8, 2023.

The caption to his Instagram post read:

"Me and JK. #toomuch"

The kid LAROI's post sparked rumors about a collaboration between the two, leaving fans on the internet frenzied.

Fans speculate that The Kid LAROl and the BTS idol may join hands for a collaboration (Image via Twitter/@R_taekook22)

Rumors of a possible collaboration between The Kid LAROI and BTS' Jungkook were initially sparked after the announcement that former would perform at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival. At the time, many speculated that the SEVEN singer might make a guest appearance onstage alongside the STAY singer. However, nothing of the sort happened during The Kid LAROI's performance on October 8.

"The big one is coming": Fans are stoked as The Kid LAROI hints at collaboration with Jungkook via Insta live

Earlier this month, the Australian singer went LIVE on Instagram and revealed his plans regarding his upcoming album, TOO MUCH.

As per an X user, @taesoothe, The Kid LAROI revealed in his LIVE that his first song from his upcoming album, TOO MUCH, will feature a couple of his friends. The singer also mentioned that he will soon disclose further details about the project in the next few days.

@taesoothe tweeting about The Kid LAROI speculated collab with the BTS artist (Image via Twitter/@taesoothe)

Hence, the Instagram post of the STAY singer with Jungkook on October 8, further fanned fans' speculations regarding the alleged collaboration, which might also have the UK rapper Central Cee, known for his track Sprinter.

As a result, the BTS ARMY took social media by storm and cheered for the rumored collaboration, with many insisting that it was confirmed and "not a hint" anymore.

@maineventjeon tweeting about The Kid LAROI speculated collab with the BTS artist (Image via Twitter/@@maineventjeon)

@BABY97CANDY tweeting about The Kid LAROI speculated collab with the BTS artist (Image via Twitter/@@BABY97CANDY)

@ARMY4ever0921, @Juliantannies & @cutebangtan77 commented on the post by @BABY97CANDY

@shradha_l10 commented on the post by @BABY97CANDY (Image via Twitter/@shraddha_110)

@soperiyalchild, @Ot7001 and @Bunnykook_3 commented on the post by @winnttaebear (Image via Twitter)

@tannies_forver, @pjm_kg & @girlwithluv1230 commented on the post by @winnttaebear

Meanwhile, Jungkook has kept his fans guessing with his upcoming debut solo album release, GOLDEN, and further announced the official promotion schedule for the album, with numerous "COMING SOON" slots for the dates of November 6, 8, 16, and 20.

Fans' excitement has been further heightened by these placeholders, leading them to form assumptions. Many are also speculating that the upcoming 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards and 2023 Billboard Music Awards, which are scheduled to take place on November 5 and 19 (ET), respectively, might be connected to the vacant timeslots on November 6 and 20.

The BTS ARMY is now waiting for The Kid LAROI to confirm his collaboration with the BTS member and Central Cee, which has piqued everyone's interest.