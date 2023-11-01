“We will see Jungkook mini-concert”: Fans excited as BTS’ maknae is set to host release party on iHeart Radio in celebration of GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook is all set to host an exclusive release party on U.S.-based radio program iHeart Radio in celebration of his debut solo album GOLDEN released on November 3.

In a formal announcement on November 1, iHeart Radio shared that Bangtan's Maknae will be performing a few songs from his new album and answering some ARMY questions during a special Q&A with the host JoJo Wright. This will mark Jungkook's first post-release promotional interview for GOLDEN.

ARMYs are excited to witness an informal mini-concert from Bangtan's Maknae as an official celebration of the release of GOLDEN. @littlejungoo wrote, "We will see Jungkook mini-concert."

ARMYs can tune in to the iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday, November 3 at 7 pm ET/ November 4 at 8 am KST on iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station and K-Pop Radio station.

Jungkook's fans anticipate his performance on iHeart Radio marking his first since GOLDEN's release

Jungkook is the seventh and final member of BTS to release his debut solo album, GOLDEN. Although, technically, he released his two hit singles SEVEN (clean and explicit versions) feat American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee and 3D, which featured American rapper Jack Harlow

GOLDEN will be released on November 3 at 1 pm KST, and Bangtan's Maknae has already booked one of his post-release promotional activities with an exclusive performance on iHeart Radio.

Notably, GOLDEN contains 11 songs, including collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and Shawn Mendes, and has included SEVEN (clean and explicit version) and 3D. HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun puts together the all-English album.

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Version) Standing Next to You (Title Track) Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You (penned by Shawn Mendes) Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (Clean version)

J-hope was the only other BTS member who had hosted an album listening party for his new album Jack in the Box. The Arson singer had invited the Crème de la crème of the industry. Besides RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Uhm Jung Hwa, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, Jessi, HyunA, DAWN, Woo Won-jae, Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, BIBI, Kim Young-kwang, Sunmi, and Zico.

Only SUGA couldn't attend the listening party as he was unwell. No other Bangtan member has hosted a listening or album release party, the Euphoria singer is only the second member, and fans are excited to see what else is in store for them.

Jungkook drops a scintillating MV teaser for the title track Standing Next To You

On November 2 at 12 am KST, Jungkook drops the first and only music video teaser for his title track Standing Next To You. According to BIG HIT MUSIC's press statement:

"Standing Next To You, a retro funk track with a modern interpretation of the old-school disco funk sound, shows the pinnacle of his artistry and stage presence as he continues his upward trajectory as a global popstar."

The music video teaser is trending at number one worldwide on YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter) with the My You singer trending at number 8 worldwide on X. There are 100+ K tweets in his name at the time of writing the article.

In other news, On November 20 at 8 pm KST, Jungkook will host his debut solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live On Stage', at Jangchung Gymnasium, Jung-gu, Seoul. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse for fans across the world.