"OMG THEIR FRIENDSHIP IS ADORABLE": Fans swoon over BTS' Jungkook & The Kid LAROI's Tiktok interaction leading up to release of GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook and The Kid LAROI's new-found friendship sent fans into a frenzy on TikTok. The two global stars collaborated on the hit track TOO MUCH, which also featured the British rapper Central Cee. The track, which was released on October 20, will be part of The Kid LAROI's upcoming first studio album, The First Time.

BTS' Jungkook and The Kid LAROI have recently been seen flaunting their new-found friendship on social media. The latter is currently gearing up to release his new song Bleed on November 3, Friday. The Australian singer shared a snippet of the song on TikTok and BTS' Jungkook shared some encouraging comments.

Bangtan's maknae wrote three comments on The Kid LAROI's TikTok clip and said:

"When will it be Friday? Where do you listen to this song? Hurry up and bring the song."

The Kid LAROI replied:

"This Friday sir!!! I'm happy you like it. I'm so excited for your album congratulations dude!!! We will be all streaming!!!!!"

Fans were over the moon on witnessing the duo's bond and called their friendship "adorable" as they reacted to the same on Twitter.

BTS' Jungkook's fans react to his "cute & supportive" friendship with The Kid LAROI

The Euphoria singer has struck a solid friendship with his TOO MUCH collaborator, The Kid LAROI, and fans of the two artists love that they are using their social media platforms to promote each other's work.

While The Kid LAROI has always lavished praise on BTS' Jungkook's vocals and unparalleled talent, Bangtan's maknae returned the compliments by showcasing his excitement to listen to his new song, Bleed. ARMYs found it particularly endearing since Bangtan's makane's own album, GOLDEN is also releasing on November 3 at 1 pm KST.

Fans took to platforms like Twitter to express that they were happy that despite having releases on the same day, the TOO MUCH collaborators had great camaraderie and were rooting for each other's success.

BTS’ Jungkook is all set to debut his first-ever album GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 pm KST. The all-English album is put together by HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun and consists of 11 tracks:

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Version) Standing Next to You (Title Track) Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You (penned by Shawn Mendes) Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (Clean version)

BTS' Jungkook will be a guest on SUGA's show Suchwita for episode 21

BTS' Jungkook will be a guest on SUGA's online drinking show Suchwita for the second time. Bangtan's maknae will appear on episode 21, which is all set to air on November 4, Saturday.

This is the second time he will make an appearance on the show after first appearing on episode 15, during which he promoted his Billboard-topping hit English single SEVEN. This time, he will make an appearance to promote his new album GOLDEN.

On November 2 at 12 am KST, BTS’ Jungkook will release the first music video teaser for GOLDEN's title track Standing Next To You. Finally, on November 3 at 1 pm KST, the Dreamers singer will debut the music video for the track, and the full album.

In other news, on November 20 at 8 pm KST, Bangtan's maknae will host his debut solo concert, GOLDEN Live On Stage, at Jangchung Gymnasium, Jung-gu, Seoul. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse for fans across the world.