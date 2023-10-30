"BILLIONKOOK": BTS' Jungkook's fans congratulate him as SEVEN surpasses 1 billion streams in record time of 108 days

On October 30, BTS' Jungkook's fans took to X to celebrate as his summer single SEVEN surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify in the record time of 108 days. The track has now become the fastest song in Spotify history to achieve this incredible feat.

Notably, SEVEN was released on July 14 and marked BTS' Jungkook's official debut as a soloist. It also marked his first-ever collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

The hit track debuted in first position on Billboard's Hot 100, making Bangtan's maknae the second BTS member to make his solo debut at number one on the chart following Jimin.

Interestingly, SEVEN also became the fastest K-pop song in Spotify history to garner 100 million streams in six days, 900 million in 92 days, and 1 billion streams in 108 days. Several fans took to social media to react to the news as they congratulated the idol on his accomplishment.

"History maker" - Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN breaks Bangtan's record to become fastest song in Spotify history to reach 1 billion streams

With his most recent feat, BTS' Jungkook surpassed Miley Cyrus' Flowers, which held the record of surpassing 1 billion streams in 112 days. The track also secured two Guinness World Records: Most Streamed Track on Spotify in one week (male) and the Fastest time for a music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify (male).

Notably, BTS' Jungkook broke his own group Bangtan's records. Previously, their hit English singles Dynamite and Butter surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify in 333 days and 509 days, respectively.

Additionally, SEVEN became the fastest debut song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, surpassing Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License, which achieved the feat in 214 days. SEVEN by BTS' Jungkook also became the fastest song by a male act, an Asian act, and a K-pop act to reach 100 Million and a Billion streams on Spotify.

He joined his own group Bangtan and BLACKPINK's Lisa as the only K-pop acts to have a song surpass 1 Billion streams on Spotify. BLACKPINK's Lisa's b-side track MONEY earned 1 billion streams on Spotify in 738 days.

ARMYs were euphoric when the news came to light and took to social media to celebrate Bangtan's maknae's massive success.

SEVEN also ranked in first position on Spotify's Global Chart for its 68th day.

BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN remix featuring David Guetta was released on Monday

BTS' Jungkook recently released a new remix for his Billboard-topping hit summer single SEVEN by David Guetta. The French DJ and producer transformed the UK Garage pop track into an electrifying electronic dance number, which sent fans into a frenzy.

According to an official statement by BIG HIT MUSIC, the remix features "rhythmic keyboard sounds and a unique drop-section melody.”

Furthermore, singer-songwriter Peakboy also released a remix of SEVEN on Soundcloud, which he had been teasing for the past couple of months.

On October 28, Bangtan's maknae won an award for International Song of the Year for his hit summer song SEVEN at the TikTok Awards in Thailand. Although he wasn't present in person to receive the award, he sent a VCR to share his thoughts and said:

"Hi this is Jungkook of BTS. I'd like to thank you for making my song SEVEN the best international song of the year for TikTok awards Thailand 2023. I'm so grateful for your support. Thank you."

BTS' Jungkook is now set to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 pm KST. The album is put together by HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun and consists of 11 songs including the clean and explicit versions of SEVEN.