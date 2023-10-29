On Saturday, October 19, 2023, Jeon Jungkook of BTS touched another milestone as he became the first solo artist to have the most wins in 2023. With fifteen awards to his name, since he debuted as a soloist outside of BTS on July 14, 2023, the singer has been riding high on the crest of his success. Naturally, fans are over the moon to witness Jungkook's back-to-back wins.

X user and a BTS ARMY, @JeonEsHi97, posted on the social media app and hailed the 26-year-old singer as "THE LEGEND."

With the release of just two singles—SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow)—under his belt, the golden maknae of BTS has been ruling on all the music charts, claiming almost every music award. With his debut solo single SEVEN, which featured the Big Energy American rapper, Jungkook had already bagged eleven awards by September 2, 2023.

Jungkook took home three awards from MBC’s Music Core, winning three awards on Inkigayo and M Countdown each for SEVEN. Moreover, he took home two awards from Show Champion and won three times on Music Core for the same song. All in all, he claimed eleven trophies till September 2, 2023—the most by any soloist, even back then.

"Tripple Crown now with 3D": Fans are in a frenzy following Jungkook's new victory

Songs that top the MCountdown for three consecutive weeks are awarded a triple crown. The track gets taken off the chart and loses its first-place eligibility for the remainder of the artist's promotion cycle if it earns three crowns. Besides the 3D singer, BTS V has won the triple crown for his solo track Love Me Again.

With eleven awards already to his name, the Still With You singer-songwriter lunged even further. He became the first male K-Pop solo artist to win the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 for the "Song of Summer" category on September 12, 2023. However, the singer couldn't attend the award ceremony that was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, due to a busy schedule.

Furthermore, on MCountdown, Jungkook's 3D took home the triple crown, bringing his tally of victories to a whopping fifteen awards in 2023. It is crucial to note that the BTS' youngest member achieved this feat in less than four months of debuting as a solo artist. Quite evidently, as fans noted, every music heavyweight from across the world wants to collaborate with him.

ARMYs took social media by storm and congratulated the Still With You singer-songwriter for his continuous accomplishments for SEVEN and 3D.

Being the first Korean solo artist to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. US charts, Jungkook's debut solo single SEVEN featuring Latto, shattered streaming and chart records. The song further reigned on the Hot 100 at no.1 for seven consecutive weeks—a first ever by a Korean solo artist and an Asian act.

With the help of Jack Harlow, his follow-up song, 3D, made Jungkook the first solo South Korean artist to have two consecutive top-five entries on the UK Singles Chart. It also peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other accomplishments of "SEVEN" and "3D"

On October 28, 2023, SEVEN recently eclipsed Miley Cyrus's Flowers to become the fastest single in Spotify history to reach 980 million plays, making history once more. It's crucial to note that the 26-year-old artist's track, SEVEN, accomplished the remarkable achievement of hitting over 980 million Spotify plays in just 105 days, with Miley Cyrus's Flowers coming in second with 108 days.

In a record amount of time, Jungkook's 3D became the fastest Korean or K-Pop song to reach the top spot on the UK iTunes charts right on the day of its release on September 29, 2023. Previously, the BTS idol's track SEVEN had this distinction, but 3D exceeded its predecessor and created an entirely novel precedent.

Furthermore, the singer behind the solo hits of Euphoria, Still With You, My Time, SEVEN, and 3D shattered records and made history yet again as three of his tracks entered the Top 10 of the UK Chart on October 28, 2023.

Ranking at No.1 is Jungkook's debut solo SEVEN while 3D stands at No.5 and The Kid LAROI's TOO MUCH in which he featured for the Australian singer's single ranks at No.10 as the new entrant on the Top 10 in the UK Chart. This is the first time in the history of the UK Chart that a Korean soloist has charted three of his songs in the Top 10.

Fans are waiting on their toes for the BTS maknae's solo album GOLDEN to release on November 3, 2023, as they believe that the album will set new precedents and create history once again.