"He is ruling": Fans euphoric as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist to earn three Top 10 hits in UK chart history

Jungkook of BTS has been making big waves in the music industry since he debuted as a solo artist with his single Seven on July 14, 2023. The 26-year-old singer made history yet again as he became the first Korean solo artist to enter three of his tracks in the Top 10 of the UK Chart as of October 28, 2023. This achievement is the first in the entire history of the UK Chart where a Korean solo artist has marked his terrain.

Fans of the youngest member of BTS got another reason to celebrate as the singer continues his winning streak. A fan, @ChdryDelhi, posted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "He is ruling."

The UK Chart, or UK Official Singles Chart, witnessed three tracks by Jungkook in the Top 10. His debut solo single song Seven, which featured the American rapper Latto, ranks at No.1; and 3D, which featured the Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow, ranks at No.5. While TOO MUCH by The Kid LAROI, which Jungkook featured in alongside the UK rapper Central Cee, entered at No.10 as of October 28.

"JUNGKOOK ON TOP": The singer's continuous feats have made his fans bewildered with excitement

The Korean soloist's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) achieved a notable milestone by surpassing 8.3 million Spotify plays on September 29, 2023. After Seven and Left and Right, this is Jungkook's third-biggest song launch in terms of first days of release streaming.

With the release of Seven, which featured American rapper Latto, the BTS idol made his debut as a solo performer outside of BTS in July 2023. The song gained instant popularity and topped the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for seven weeks. It is now ranked in the top five rankings. Additionally, 3D ranked No.1 on iTunes in over 100 countries in less than 12 hours of its release on September 29, 2023.

Fans flooded X and showered praises on the youngest member of BTS, calling him "Kingkook," who is chalking his own territory and legacy in music to become one of the highly acclaimed musicians.

Seven and 3D by the singer has been shattering records since its release. Moreover, Seven (feat. Latto) also surpassed 980 million streams on Spotify within 105 days. This achievement is a massive feat as Jungkook became the first solo artist in the world to achieve this victory. The record was previously held by Flowers by Miley Cyrus, who had amassed 980 million streams in 108 days.

Similarly, as a solo artist in 2023, the singer released two singles that enabled him to accomplish his most recent feat of being the first Asian solo artist to chart three songs on the Spotify Global Chart concurrently. Three of the singer's songs—Seven, 3D, and TOO MUCH—now rank simultaneously in the Top 10 of the Spotify Global Chart, a first in the establishment's history.

Meanwhile, BigHit Entertainment revealed on October 28, 2023, that MK and David Guetta will be working with BTS's Jungkook to release the remixes of 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Seven (feat. Latto). Additionally, the golden maknae of BTS is set to release his solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023.