"We are living in a world full of Jungkook praises": BTS fans react to The Kid LAROI hailing TOO MUCH collaborator's singing

Fans were over the moon as Jungkook of BTS was praised by his TOO MUCH collaborator The Kid LAROI in the latter's recent interview. A couple of days ago, The Kid LAROI sat down for an exclusive interview with XYZ with Erik Zachary and shed light on various topics, including his recent collaboration with Bangtan's maknae Jungkook.

The Kid LAROI lavished praise on his TOO MUCH collaborator, complimenting his voice and singing. He praised the Bangtan maknae's adlibs and falsetto, stating that it is "pretty unique to him."

"His adlibs…... He has these really crazy falsetto adlibs that is pretty unique to him," he said.

Several fans took to social media to react to the artist's words about the idol and one netizen mentioned that we live in a "world full of Jungkook praises."

Jungkook's fans agree with The Kid LAROI's take on Bangtan's maknae's vocals

It has been a few days since Jungkook of BTS and The Kid LAROI marked their first-ever collaboration on the fun track TOO MUCH, which also features rapper Central Cee. The track, which was released on October 20, will be included in The Kid LAROI's upcoming first studio album, The First Time.

TOO MUCH has already amassed 15 million views on YouTube, and strengthened the friendship between Jungkook and The Kid LAROI. So much so that, the latter could stop raving about Bangtan's maknae's impeccable vocals and talent during his recent interview with XYZ with Erik Zachary. The Australian singer-songwriter praised his fellow TOO MUCH collaborator's falsetto adlibs, which are unique to him.

For those unversed, falsetto refers to an artist singing a particular musical note or song a pitch above their original voice, in a way that it doesn't sound fake or unrealistic.

Fans took to Twitter and joined The Kid LAROI in praising the Euphoria singer and showered praise on Bangtan's makane, who is famous for his falsetto singing and adlibs. They took to the comments section of @voiceofjeon's Twitter post and called the idol the "king" of adlibs.

Previously, the maknae's Left and Right collaborator and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth also praised him for his falsetto and stated that he is exceptionally skilled.

Furthermore, The Kid LAROI revealed that he met the Dreamers singer for the first time in person at the shoot of their song TOO MUCH and the duo bonded really well. They continued to flaunt their new-found friendship by shooting promotional videos and interviews together.

The Kid LAROI hilariously tricked the 3D singer into tasting the Australian delicacy Vegemite, which has a unique taste. Bangtan's maknae vowed to hilariously avenge The Kid LAROI, who playfully replied, "NOOOO," showcasing their solid friendship.

Jungkook wins International Song of the Year at the TikTok Awards Thailand

Bangtan's maknae won an award for International Song of the Year for his Billboard-topping hit summer song SEVEN at the TikTok Awards in Thailand, on October 28. The track was released on July 14, 2023, in collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han Seo-hee.

Although he wasn't present in person to receive the award, Bangtan's maknae sent a VCR to share his thoughts and said:

"Hi this is Jungkook of BTS. I'd like to thank you for making my song SEVEN the best international song of the year for TikTok awards Thailand 2023. I'm so grateful for your support. Thank you."

Notably, he is collaborating with David Guetta and MK to remix his recent hit singles SEVEN and 3D, which will be released on Monday, October 30 at 1 pm KST. He will then release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 pm KST.