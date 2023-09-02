“King of K-Pop did that": Fans boast as Jungkook gets his 11th win on Music Core for his latest single Seven

Since its release on July 14, Jungkook bagged his 11th win on Music Core for his latest hit single Seven on September 2, 2023. In the MBC Music Core episode, the nominated songs for the first position were Super Shy by NewJeans, Fast Forward by Jeon Somi, and Seven by Jungkook. The youngest member of BTS is incessantly raking up wins on all award shows, global charts, and more.

Expand Tweet

It was on August 30 when Jungkook aced the Melon Daily Chart with Seven and became the first male act to achieve this milestone. Moreover, he is the first Korean soloist and the first Asian act to chart a song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh consecutive week at No.1, dethroning Flowers by Miley Cyrus.

On August 16, Seven became the first single by a male act to cross 400 million streams on Spotify in just 33 days. It is a magnificent feat by any Korean solo artist to say the least. While both the music world and the fans were coming to terms with it all, the song procured another win by gaining the most Spotify monthly listeners, over 28.9 million which is the highest for any Korean artist.

"You deserve everything": ARMYs are ecstatic by Jungkook's constant wins

Jungkook won at MBC’s Music Core for the third time with 11 wins on music shows. He won thrice on Inkigayo and M Countdown, twice on Show Champion, and three times on Music Core marking this as his eleventh win for Seven so far.

Here’s how the fans are raising a toast to their favorite idol:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards right around the corner, excited ARMYs are cooling their heels as the BTS golden maknae has earned a nomination with Seven for the 2023 MTV VMAs Song of Summer. Seven will be competing against Do It Like That by Tomorrow x Together in which they collaborated with the Jonas Brothers, and Cupid by K-Pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY.

Fans cannot stop gushing over Jungkook's victories as the BTS member has been unstoppable since the release of his English single Seven. The song featured Latto and starred Korean actress Han So-hee. The upbeat music, peppy lyrics with a dash of mushiness in it, was written by Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas.

The summer song was an instant hit with fans worldwide for its catchy lyrics and the BTS member's angelic voice. The voting for the 2023 MTV VMAs Song of Summer opens on September 7 local time on MTV's website, and the show will be aired on September 12 at 8 pm ET.