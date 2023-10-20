“BTS taught me to be more analytical”: Jungkook’s fans unearth hidden meaning behind his collab song TOO MUCH feat The Kid LAROI & Central Cee

BTS' Jungkook’s fans have made some interesting observations about his new collab track TOO MUCH, featuring Australian singer The Kid LAROI and British rapper Central Cee, which was released on October 20. The fun and peppy track, peppered with an addictive beat and a catchy chorus, marks Bangtan's maknae with either artist.

Although it has only been a couple of hours since TOO MUCH was released, ARMYs have already unearthed hidden meaning and eastern eggs in the music video. According to @versacekkyu, the whole concept of the music video is BTS' maknae, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee inside a magazine, which is why the Bangtan singer is dressed in the same flannel shirt that he wore on the magazine cover.

"I'm such a dummy. I just now realized that the whole concept of the video is them INSIDE a magazine. Which is why jk’s scene matches his cover and why kid laroi is wet when she spills the water."

@versacekkyu continued by stating, "BTS taught me to be more analytical than this I’m ashamed."

Jungkook’s fans decode that he and his collaborators are trapped inside a magazine in TOO MUCH MV

Fans who have diligently followed the music video shared that Jungkook's wardrobe in the music video is the same as the one he sports on various magazine covers. Additionally, ARMYs realized that the SEVEN singer's actions in the music video were dictated by the actions of the magazine owner.

So, for instance, if the magazine owner spills water, Bangtan's maknae and his collaborators are getting drenched. Fans even believed The Kid LAROI's next album or song might be titled Bleed, as the magazine is titled Bleed.

If the wind blows away pages of the magazine, the wind blows on the maknae’s face.

ARMYs are used to BTS' detailed music videos with intricate story-telling, spellbinding narrative, and comprehensive plot points with hidden Easter eggs and meanings that cannot be deciphered on a surface level and are woven through multiple songs, lyrics, and music videos.

Hence, ARMYs were surprised to learn that Jungkook’s new collab track TOO MUCH also has a hidden meaning, even though it's not his solo song and is a collab track. Notably, TOO MUCH has clocked 3.9 million views on YouTube in 18 hours.

Jungkook has launched the second scheduler for GOLDEN

Jungkook will be releasing his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on Friday, November 3, at 1 pm KST. The all-English album consists of 11 tracks, including SEVEN's clean and explicit versions and 3D, his Billboard-hit singles.

The album is assembled by HYBE America's CEO, Scooter Braun, and consists of collaborations with major Western artists like DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Major Lazer.

On October 26 at 12 am KST, BTS' maknae will release GOLDEN 'The Tracks Part 1,' and GOLDEN 'The Tracks Part 2' on October 27 at 12 am KST.

Next, the Dreamers singer will release GOLDEN 'Preview,' a preview of what ARMYs can expect from the album. This preview will be released on October 31 at 12 am KST.

On November 2 at 12 am KST, Jungkook will release the first and only music video teaser for GOLDEN's title track, Standing Next to You. Finally, on November 3 at 1 pm KST, he will release the music video for Standing Next to You, and in parallel, he will release the full album.

Finally, on Monday, November 20, at 8 pm KST, Jungkook will host his debut solo concert, "GOLDEN Live On Stage," at Jangchung Gymnasium, Jung-gu, Seoul. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse for fans worldwide.

More information regarding ticketing and prices will be unveiled at a later date.