“Isn’t it too much to handle”: BTS’ Jungkook’s shirtless dance video on TikTok sends ARMYs into a frenzy online

On Friday, October 20, BTS’ Jungkook dropped an unexpected TikTok video of him dancing shirtless to the fast-paced, addictive track Church by American rapper T. Pain. In the black-and-white TikTok video, Bangtan's maknae can be seen grooving to the song while sporting low-wait denim jeans and sneakers paired with a beanie as he flaunts his toned physique and stylish tattoos.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook showcases his impeccable freestyle dancing talent as he busts flawless dance moves. Notably, the TikTok dance video was dropped the same day as his collab track TOO MUCH, featuring The Kid LAROI and Central Cee.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs did not see this coming and were pleasantly surprised by the SEVEN singer's dancing video on TikTok. Referring to the video, X user @staygoldbtsxar1 wrote "Isn't it TOO MUCH to handle??????? jungkook what have you doneeeeeeeeeee".

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook keeps his promise of a shirtless TikTok video to ARMYs with a new dance video

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook's shirtless TikTok dance video instantly reminded ARMYs of the maknae's conversation with fans on Stationhead during the promotions of 3D. As part of his promotional activities for his latest GOLDEN album track, the Euphoria singer appeared on Stationhead, an interactive radio platform, on October 2.

At one point, an unnamed ARMY put forth a bold request, asking him to film a shirtless TikTok video. The comment was noticed by BTS’ Jungkook, who hilariously pretended to be shocked and remarked that it was difficult to pull it off.

The SEVEN singer even feigned surprise that a section of ARMYs were making such bold demands. However, almost two weeks after posting the comment on Stationhead, BTS’ Jungkook has fulfilled ARMY's request by posting a shirtless dance video, earning euphoric reactions from fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, ARMYs were reminded of Taehyung's comments on SUGA's episode of Suchwita that BTS Chapter Two isn't about them exposing their bare bodies, and ironically, every Bangtan member has since released shirtless pictures and videos, either casually working out, a TikTok dance video, or as part of a song release or collaboration.

This is the first time that BTS’ Jungkook has posted a shirtless video of himself, confidently flaunting his toned physique, washboard abs, and multiple tattoos. The video was posted only a couple of hours after the My Time singer returned to Korea after attending Calvin Klein's exclusive launch of the fall collection event in Tokyo, Japan.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook releases fun collab song TOO MUCH ft The Kid LAROI and Central Cee

Expand Tweet

On October 20, Bangtan's maknae released his much-awaited collab song TOO MUCH in collaboration with the Asutralian singer-rapper The Kid LAROI and British rapper Central Cee. TOO MUCH will be included in The Kid LAROI's upcoming first studio album, The First Time.

The groovy track has a chill and relaxed sound and an addictive chorus, highlighting Bangtan's maknae's incredible and near-perfect vocals with an equally fun music video showcasing the trio's friendship and chemistry.

Interestingly, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has writing credits on the song as well, marking Bangtan's maknae's first-ever collaboration with his musical idol.

At the time of writing, TOO MUCH has reached number one on the iTunes music charts in 30 countries. Additionally, the music video has clocked 2.3 million views on YouTube.

Notably, the My You singer is currently busy with the pre-release promotions of his debut solo album GOLDEN which consists of 11 tracks, including SEVEN (clean and explicit versions) and 3D. GOLDEN will feature collaborations with Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and Ed Sheeran, amongst others.

More information regarding GOLDEN's promotional activities will be unveiled later.