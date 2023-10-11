“WHAT IS THIS?”: An upcoming schedule for The Kid LAROI's "Too Much" ft. BTS Jungkook, featuring THE BUSAN ISSUE sends internet into a frenzy

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, The Kid LAROI unveiled the teaser and poster for TOO MUCH, confirming the much-anticipated collaboration with BTS Jungkook. However, what caught the attention of the fans, other than this, was the mysterious "THE BUSAN ISSUE" on the TOO MUCH Magazine website. An X user, @_BTSMoments_, tweeted about it on X (formerly Twitter), and it evoked strong reactions from fans.

Expand Tweet

According to the official agenda published on TOO MUCH Magazine, the first issue will be issued on October 11, 2023, with the visual preview vol. 2 following on October 12 and THE BUSAN ISSUE following on October 13.

On October 16, the visual preview vol. 3 will be released, and on October 17, the London issue. On October 18, the visual preview vol. 4 will be released, and on October 20, the worldwide launch will take place.

Fans speculate who could be alongside Jungkook on the blurred poster of the mysterious THE BUSAN ISSUE

The suspense heightened further as many fans jumped to the conclusion, suggesting that the issue could feature BTS' Jimin since the scheduled release date is October 13, 2023—Jimin's birthday. Fans such as @idiasanima speculated that this was why BTS' Jungkook had said during one of his Weverse LIVE that he has a busy schedule on October 13.

Many fans wondered if it could be a blond Jimin as both he and Jungkook hail from the city of Busan, while others wondered if it was The Kid LAROI, and these speculations took X/Twitter by storm.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Kid LAROI, Central Cee, and Jungkook of BTS will collaborate for the first time on a brand-new song, TOO MUCH, to be released on October 20, 2023. This would be Jungkook's third collaboration with a foreign musician as a Korean soloist. Besides, all three artists, Latto, Jack Harlow, and The Kid LAROI, have earned a Grammy nomination to their names.

Furthermore, The Kid LAROI shared the official teaser trailer on his official Instagram page, which displayed the release date and hour of TOO MUCH on October 20, 2023. The song will be released during its world premiere in Sydney at 10 am GMT, London at 12 am GMT, Seoul at 8 pm ET, and New York City at 7 pm ET.

Meanwhile, Jungkook will release his official debut solo album on November 3, 2023. The album GOLDEN will comprise eleven tracks, including his pre-released English singles SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Eight of the tracks are scheduled to be released from October 21 to October 30, 2023, Korean Standard Time (KST)—one track to be released every day.

The title track of GOLDEN, with its official music video, will be released on November 3, 2023.

Jungkook GOLDEN Live is slated for November 20, 2023, as per the official announcement by BigHit Music on October 8, 2023. The event will be a special display of the idol's album tracks. Attendees for the event will be chosen through a raffle based on qualifying criteria, such as ARMY membership, age restrictions, and more. Additionally, the event will only accommodate 500 fans.

Fans are thrilled over the BTS maknae's promotion schedule and concept and are looking forward to the release of the much-awaited solo album, GOLDEN.