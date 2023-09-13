"DOUBLE MILLION SELLER": ARMYs celebrate as BTS' V becomes first Korean soloist to sell over 2 million copies of an album on Hanteo with Layover

BTS' V has proved he is a force to be reckoned with. The idol has created yet another record by becoming the first and only soloist in Hanteo history to have sold two million copies (and counting) of his debut solo album Layover. The BTS member achieved this feat in less than a week since his album release.

The album came out on September 8, 2023, and to nobody's surprise has created a splash. V's latest groundbreaking record on the reputed South Korean music sales tracker, Hanteo Chart, comes 23 years after the last soloist achieved this milestone.

Fans are brimming with pride as their favorite revived an honor from more than two decades ago with his debut album. "DOUBLE MILLION SELLER V" continues to trend on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the singer.

Some other records BTS' V created with solo debut album Layover

V's Layover has created an impact since its initial release when its first-day sales topped Hanteo Charts by selling out a whopping 1,672,138 copies.

While the album contains six songs - Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.), the 27-year-old artist had already pre-released MVs for his tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days back in August this year.

While the Slow Dancing MV dropped along with Layover, his latest release is the Blue MV, which came out on September 13 at midnight KST.

Layover also became sensational worldwide - including Japan, where his fanbase is enormous - selling 221,491 units on its release day and landing at number one on Oricon's Daily Album Ranking. Layover previously claimed the title of the fastest album by a soloist in Hanteo history to sell one million copies. Meanwhile, earlier on September 13, the album's title track, Slow Dancing, debuted at number 49 on Billboard Japan Hot 100.

As BTS' V continues to make and break new records, ARMYs' have taken to social media to react to him becoming a double million seller with Layover.

More on BTS' V

BTS' V has been promoting his album on various shows, including IU's Palette and fellow BTS member Suga's Suchwita. He will also hold a mini-concert for Tiny Desk Korea on September 15.

Moreover, V is set to take the stage live on the Japanese music show CDTV on September 18. At the same time, his latest NPOP performances featuring songs like Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, and Blue are taking the fandom by storm.