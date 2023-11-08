“This is wholesome”: Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's cute interaction with a young ARMY on The TODAY Show’s Citi Concert Series goes viral

BTS' Jungkook took center stage at The TODAY Show's Citi Concert Series in New York on November 8 and had a blast while performing. From going around the stage and connecting with fans, a.k.a. ARMYs, to showing off his dancing skills, the BTS maknae did not hold back. It was also when he met a young ARMY and had a fun interaction with her.

Since the release of his solo debut album GOLDEN on November 3, Jungkook has been busily promoting the same on various platforms, and his US promotions saw him appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The TODAY Show.

It was during his appearance at The TODAY Show's Citi Concert Series that, while performing his latest tracks from GOLDEN, the 3D singer's attention was drawn by the host to a young fan who was carrying a placard reading, "TODAY I'm 10! with JK." As they interacted, Jungkook went on to lightheartedly tease the young fan, resulting in an endearing moment.

Expand Tweet

"The luckiest 10 year old": Fans quip after BTS' Jungkook wins the internet with his adorable exchange with a young ARMY

At The TODAY Show's Citi Concert Series, the Golden Maknae was having trouble singing during soundchecks owing to New York's cold and windy weather. Fans even discussed seeing him trembling, and he even had a malfunction with his in-ear, according to btschartsdailyc on X.

Regardless of all that, Jungkook seemed undeterred as he belted out his songs from GOLDEN, kicking off with the title track Standing Next to You and going on to perform his record-breaking pre-releases Seven and 3D. ARMYs kept on cheering through the biting cold as the idol performed on stage.

Expand Tweet

According to the program's host, BTS' Jungkook pulled a massive crowd at the show, coming close to 15,000 for Karol G in July.

During the event, the host pointed out a little girl whose placard said she turned ten years old on November 8 with Jungkook. When asked, "What do want to say to JK?", the fan replied, "I love you." The BTS idol responded playfully to the same and mimicked the young fan's crying in an attempt to make her laugh.

Fans are melting over their interaction on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook's album GOLDEN has 11 tracks

The 26-year-old BTS member broke several records with his GOLDEN, including becoming a Double Million Seller on Hanteo on release day. The album explores a wide variety of genres, including retro-funk, UK garage pop, ballad pop, and electronic dance pop/afropop, to name a few. It includes the following 11 tracks:

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.) Standing Next to You Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (feat. Latto) (Clean Ver.)

Meanwhile, fans have a bulk of content coming up as BTS' Jungkook's future schedule includes a Special Event (November 9 and 10), Audacy Live (November 13 and 14), MNET M Countdown (November 16), and his first solo concert titled GOLDEN Live On Stage (November 20).