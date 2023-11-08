Why was BTS' j-hope's hosting role in International Military Cooking Competition reportedly cancelled? National Defense Minister's statement explained

BTS' j-hope is currently serving in the South Korean military and he was about to partake in an International Military Cooking Competition as a host. However, as per reports by Yonhap News on November 7, the plan stands canceled according to information confirmed with the Ministry of National Defence.

During the National Assembly’s Budget and Settlement Special Committee meeting, the Minister of National Defence Shin Won-sik revealed the BTS rapper's potential stint as the host. The minister had previously put the show on hold before calling it off.

Initially, it was proposed for j-hope and a TV announcer to co-host the event, as the military officials had been coordinating with the former's agency. It is to be noted that the decision by the Defence Minister upholds the principle of equality in the military when renowned personnel enlist.

BTS' j-hope's host role at the International Military Cooking Competition canceled

The International Military Cooking Competition is presently in its fourth edition. It recognizes the best culinary expertise and talent among the military personnel of Korea, the United States, and Singapore. This year's run took place on the morning of November 7, 2023, at the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation in Yangjae-dong, Seoul.

While the BTS rapper was set to host the event, his appearance was canceled by Minister Shin Won-sik. Speaking about the decision to exempt BTS' j-hope from hosting the culinary event, the minister said that they had planned for the rapper to host the event originally.

“In my view, BTS diligently fulfilling their military service obligations like other servicemen is a better and natural example for the public.” (translation via/KBIZoom), the minister said.

The Minister added that this rule will apply to all celebrity military enlistees in the future.

“From now on, I have instructed not to assign any other tasks to soldiers who have entered the military after being celebrities.” (via/KBIZoom)

Expand Tweet

Responding to Minister Shin Won-sik’s decision, Representative Lee Yong-ho said that the decision was a good one.

“According to the principle that every young person in South Korea should serve in the military without exception, he went to the military, and from that perspective, it is inappropriate to use celebrities for military purposes.” ( translated via/KBIZoom), said the representative.

More on BTS' j-hope's military service

The Arson rapper who is also BTS' main dancer joined the military on April 18, 2023, following the footsteps of Jin who enlisted on December 13, 2022. The latest member of the Dynamite group to begin military services was Suga, who enlisted on September 22, 2023.

Only members - RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are left to begin their service.

On the other hand, BTS' j-hope commenced his military duty having enlisted in the 36th Division in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and received his basic military training.

Recently, through an update shared with BTS fans, the 29-year-old idol revealed his promotion to the rank of Corporal, a feat acquired by achieving special warrior up to four months in Private First Class. His formal inauguration as a Corporal was held on November 1.