"The Global Popstar": Fans in awe seeing a huge crowd gathered in 30 minutes to see BTS' Jungkook's surprise Times Square performance

BTS' Jungkook took Times Square by storm on November 9 with his impromptu performance at the TSX Stage, throbbing with fans who were given 30 minutes to gather before the show began. In keeping with Jungkook's promotional activities in the US for his solo debut album GOLDEN, the K-pop idol is in full swing.

His latest performance in New York was on November 8 at The TODAY Show's Citi Concert series, where he pulled a crowd coming close to 15,000 and shared a fun time with ARMYs (BTS fans) through the freezing weather.

Meanwhile, despite having only 30 minutes since notice, the massive audience that gathered at yesterday's surprise show was fascinating. The crowd counted the seconds before the BTS maknae took the stage energetically, greeting the masses and introducing himself seconds before diving into GOLDEN's title track, Standing Next to You.

BTS' Jungkook is a force to be reckoned with, having effortlessly amassed a throbbing crowd for surprise Times Square show

Even before the show, fans who had already guessed an upcoming event had accumulated in bulk. The hints were a stage set up along with a colossal Jungkook billboard.

Also, bts_bighit on X had already announced a surprise for fans on Thursday. Calvin Klein ads of the idol (who is the brand's Global Brand Ambassador) also kept flashing across screens, further raising fans' anticipation.

Naturally, ARMYs' excitement knew no bounds when BTS' Jungkook gave them 30 minutes to gather for the mini-concert.

After kicking off the performance in full steam amid cheers from fans, the 26-year-old artist went on to perform his record-smashing pre-releases 3D and Seven. Furthermore, the setlist also included album cuts Yes or No and Please Don't Change.

Nick Holmsten, the co-CEO of TSX Entertainment, made the following statement, as per Billboard:

"We are honoured to co-create this historic moment for Jungkook and the entire BTS group. His solo journey has already made history with multiple chart-topping singles, and we’re fully confident that this album will continue the trend. This marks a pivotal moment in music, particularly for K-Pop fans, and holds great significance for both Times Square and New York City.”

In the meantime, BTS' Jungkook, who had earlier in the week appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, expressed his gratitude to his dedicated fans assembled in Times Square, adding, "The view is incredible."

Check out some fan reactions below, as fans from all walks of life came together to celebrate the unforgettable evening.

BTS' Jungkook surpassed 11 million Spotify followers

After selling two million copies of GOLDEN on Hanteo Charts on release day, Hanteo even dubbed the Seven singer's album the Best-selling Album by a Soloist of All Time, with 2,438,483 copies sold in the first week.

Furthermore, the idol has surpassed 11 million Spotify followers, while his songs continue to perform well on Spotify Daily and Weekly Top Songs Global. Recently, Seven (feat. Latto) also landed first place at KBS Music Bank.

BTS' Jungkook's upcoming schedule includes Audacy Live (November 13 and 14), MNET M Countdown (November 16), and his first solo concert titled "GOLDEN Live On Stage" (November 20).