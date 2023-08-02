"ABSOLUTELY DESERVED!": Fans rejoice as (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon becomes the Jimmy Choo global brand ambassador

On August 1, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon became the new global brand ambassador for Jimmy Choo. While announcing the decision, the brand's creative director, Sandra Choi, expressed her admiration for the artist, adding that everything about her - from her musical talent to her inimitable and fantastic style - embodies the confident and creative energy that Jimmy Choo seeks.

The brand's creative director then expressed excitement over the idol joining "the global Jimmy Choo community."

Miyeon also shared her feelings about the appointment, saying that It is a pleasure and honor to be with Jimmy Choo as their global ambassador. She spoke about falling in love with the "Jimmy Choo collection" and shared how she felt confident while wearing them.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans took to the internet to express their delight over Miyeon's appointment.

Miyeon will soon embark on a series of activities, beginning with the Jimmy Choo 2023 Fall Campaign, scheduled to commence on August 30, 2023.

The global star has left fans congratulating and praising her for her achievement.

s @idlecitas miyeon being GLOBAL ambassador for jimmy choo is insane that's an it girl right there 🤭 pic.twitter.com/KNm03IHy0L

diane @dianesyy miyeon is gidle’s first member to become an ambassador for a luxury brand and it’s the global title insane pic.twitter.com/UfAGtklenp " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/UfAGtklenp

diane @dianesyy jimmy choo update on weibo "Global Ambassador Miyeon carries the Bon Bon handbag with confidence, interpreting the classic aesthetics of the brand." pic.twitter.com/AuYNzmwrkR

More on (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon

Cho Mi-yeon, is a South Korean singer and actress, best known as the vocalist of the popular girl group (G)I-DLE under Cube Entertainment. The artist is also renowned for voicing the character of Ahri in the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA.

She debuted as a part of (G)I-DLE in May 2018.

Miyeon's exceptional journey in the entertainment industry started in early 2017 when she became a trainee at Cube Entertainment. Over the years, she has been well known for showcasing her versatility as an artist, earning praise from fans and critics for her musical talents. Her beautiful visuals further add to her charm.

The artist made her acting debut as the female lead in the web-drama, Replay: The Moment. Adding to her resume, she also won her first music show trophy as a soloist with Drive on The Show on May 3, 2022.

Besides her musical achievements, her unique appeal and stage presence have caught the attention of several brands. In 2020, (G)I-DLE was selected as the new models for Akiii Classic.

In April 2020, the group also became promotional models for South Korea's largest contact lens brand, LensMe, and the high fashion brand LipHop.

In July 2023, (G)I-DLE became the primary model for Samyang Foods' global advertising campaign for the famous buldak-flavored instant noodles, Play Buldak.

With the Drive singer's remarkable career and worldwide recognition, her appointment as the Jimmy Choo global brand ambassador sparks excitement among fans and fashion enthusiasts. The singer will be seen attending the Jimmy Choo Fall Campaign as part of her duties as a global brand ambassador and fans are looking forward to the upcoming collaboration.