"I couldn't be more proud": Fans gush over Stray Kids' Felix as he graces the 2023 GQKOREA MEN OF THE YEAR cover as the only K-Pop idol

GQ KOREA revealed its 2023 MEN OF THE YEAR on November 15, and Stray Kids' Felix is the only K-pop idol to adorn the cover of its upcoming December issue. The idol stares boldly with a chameleon on his shoulder amidst a fluorescent color scheme.

Through MEN OF THE YEAR and WOMEN OF THE YEAR, GQ KOREA acknowledges renowned and impactful people from different fields for their creative and challenging endeavors in popular culture. Editions from different countries, like the United States, Britain, and Germany, are also issued.

Apart from Stray Kids' Felix, actors Park Hae-il and Ryu Jun-yeol and composer and music producer Code Kunst were also chosen as MEN OF THE YEAR for 2023, while actress Jun Jong-seo was selected under 2023 GQKOREA WOMAN OF THE YEAR.

Expand Tweet

"So gorgeous": Fans gush over Stray Kids' Felix GQ KOREA cover

Stray Kids' Felix currently has 9.8 million Instagram followers, making him one of the most-followed fourth-generation K-pop idols. Moreover, in August of this year, he was appointed House Ambassador for the French luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton.

Furthermore, in the latest season of Paris Fashion Week, the Thunderous artist amassed $6.6 million in MIV, despite it being his first fashion week for the Paris-based brand. Additionally, the 23-year-old idol was also featured on the covers of ELLE and BEAUTY+ magazines earlier this year.

Felix has established himself as one of the leading fashion trendsetters in the K-pop scene today, while his popularity continues to grow internationally.

In the meantime, along with the announcement on Instagram, GQ KOREA shared a few words about meeting Felix after two years for more pictorials and interviews for the magazine's December 2023 edition.

"After our first meeting two years ago, we finally met Felix again. That's also the title of "Men Of The Year" by GQ, which represents this year. Felix, whom we met again, was ever-shining and beautiful. What other modifiers and words are needed?"

It continues,

"As he is a 'special' being, his 'class' is unveiled in this interview. It focuses on the way he has been working so brightly this year, and even includes interviews that suspect he is a guardian angel spreading happiness. This is the perfect event to wrap up December 2023. All of this is in the December issue of GQ."

Fans were ecstatic when this news was announced. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to honor Stray Kids' Felix's accomplishments.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More on Felix and Stray Kids

On the solo music front, Stray Kids' Felix's song Deep end has re-entered at the #1 position in Saudi Arabia's iTunes, in both pop and all genre charts, 11 months after its initial release.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids are all set to take the stage at this year's Billboard Music Awards, where they are slated to perform their smashing hits, S-Class and LALALALA.

Earlier in September 2023, the JYP Entertainment group took home the MTV Video Music Awards for Best K-pop with S-Class, and at the same event, they shook the stage with their power-packed performance of the track.

In the meantime, fans look forward to seeing Stray Kids at the BBMAs, set to broadcast on Sunday, November 19.