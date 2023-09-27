Why is JYPE Treat Felix Fairly trending on Twitter? Fans angered following the mistreatment and lack of promotions for the Stray Kids rapper

On Wednesday, September 27, fans brought to attention that the Stray Kids rapper, dancer, and visual, Felix, has been mismanaged and treated unfairly by his agency, JYP Entertainment.

Many noticed that the idol's external activities and schedules with fashion brands have been ignored and not talked about by the agency's official social media accounts, which fails to allow the idol to gain recognition and credit for his works.

Fans also noticed that the idol's been restricted from certain events due to the agency's last-minute cancellations, which yet again affected the idol's public image.

Most importantly, fans also bring to attention that the agency has failed to take any action against the cyberbullying and online violence that the idol had to face. With a long list of concerns on their hands, fans demand a change in JYP Entertainment's behavior that better adheres to their artist, Stray Kids' Felix.

Fans flood Twitter expressing their displeasure with JYP Entertainment's unfair treatment and mismanagement of Stray Kids' Felix

Stray Kids' Felix, who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018 following his win in the reality survival show conducted by the agency under the same name as the group, has contributed to the group's fame and increasing popularity in several ways.

With his impressive deep vocals, unmatched visuals, and undeniably talented dance style, the idol effortlessly won many hearts, not just inside but outside the music industry.

His embarkations external to being a Stray Kids member come in many shapes, including his Louis Vuitton ambassadorship, his attendance at the Bulgari event, his presence at the YSL Fashion, and more.

While these embarkations, without a doubt, garnered much attention from both the idol and the group and inevitably gathered a huge profit for the agency in terms of EMV (Earned Media Value), fans noticed that JYP Entertainment has put forth minimal information and promotional content regarding the same.

Fans brought to netizens' attention that Felix's Elle Korea shoot sponsored by Louis Vuitton and W Korea shoot sponsored by Bulgari were not posted about by JYP Entertainment, and the agency also failed to retweet the fashion brands' posts about the idol.

Additionally, his solo track with TWICE's Nayeon, No Problem, received only one promotional post, while other members' collaborations received multiple promotional posts.

Moreover, his attendance at the very first GENTLE MONSTER store in Osaka, Japan, a high-end sunglasses brand, was not posted about, and the hard copy releases of his magazine covers were often announced late, causing an inconvenience for fans to pre-order the same.

As fans point out many promotional holes from JYP Entertainment with respect to Stray Kids' Felix, they also take the opportunity to talk about the idol's physical and mental health.

Fans point out that the idol has continuously talked about his back pain, other injuries, and general sickness during the promotional period of their comebacks due to his overwhelming schedule.

Additionally, fans also put forth their concerns about the abundant malicious and hateful comments directed towards the idol, which can affect the idol's mental health.

As fans continue to campaign against the agency while demanding changed behavior and betterment in actions, they are also focused on bringing awareness about the idol's mistreatment to netizens in general.