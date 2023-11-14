On November 14, 2023, the Billboard Music Awards announced that Stray Kids would be performing their latest title track, LALALALA, from ROCK-STAR and S-Class, at BBMAs 2023, which created a buzz among fans.

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 is a yearly event hosted by the publication Billboard. The winners are selected by various factors, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, touring, social engagement, and other elements influenced by the artist's talent.

As soon as fans learned that Stray Kids are finally set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2023, they started celebrating on social media, declaring that 2023 is indeed the year of Stray Kids.

They have previously performed at various awards shows, including the MTV VMAs, Lollapalooza, 3RACHA at the Global Citizen Festival, and others.

"This stage is going to EAT!!!": Fans are elated for Stray Kids latest milestone

Stray Kids recently released their eighth mini-album ROCK-STAR and its lead track, LALALALA, has recorded over 5 million streams on Spotify Top Songs Global as of now.

The group has also become the only 4th-generation boy group to have over 30 music videos with over one million likes on YouTube, making STAYs both proud and ecstatic.

Stray Kids are finally on the way to making their debut at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, to which fans overjoyed. They can't wait to hear the lead track LALALALA being performed on such a prestigious stage. They are also happy that the year 2023 has presented many new opportunities for the group to showcase their talent on well-known platforms.

The group made their debut at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, performing S-Class, where they even received a response from Taylor Swift, and showcasing that their music is being recognized by talented artists across the globe.

This time, at the Billboard Music Awards 2023, the group will perform both S-Class and LALALALA, and STAYs can't wait for it.

Many fans are excited about the upcoming performances, anticipating the group attracting new fans, referred to as Baby STAYs, who will be new to the group and the K-pop industry. The group has also achieved five hits on the Billboard Global 200 chart and nine hits on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart and three No.1 albums on the Billboard 200.

Fans eagerly await the group's performances. They are also waiting for the release of the documentary for their album ROCK-STAR, where the group intends to showcase the behind-the-scenes process for their recently released album.

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 is set to take place on November 19, and fans can watch it live on its official website.