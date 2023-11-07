"SONG OF THE YEAR": STAYs go gaga over Stray Kids's electrifying teaser for LALALALA

On November 6, 2023, Stray Kids unveiled the electrifying and energetic music video teaser for their upcoming song, LALALALA, the main track for their album Rock-Star, the eighth extended play being released through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. Rock-Star is expected to have a total of eight records, as provided by the group's agency.

In the latest teaser, group members Bang Chan, Felix, Hyunjin, Changbin, Han, I.N., Lee Know, and Seungmin, are seen perfectly synchronizing their steps as the settings change constantly, providing glimpses of every member in quick succession.

Soon, the teaser went viral on social media, where STAYs couldn't stop gushing over it, with one user tweeting on X (previously Twitter) stating that it will be the "song of the year."

STAYs "can't wait" for the next Stray Kids album

As Stray Kids are set to release their upcoming album, anticipation is at an all-time high, especially since they have updated fans with different concept photos, the SKZFLIX music drama, and other teaser images for Rock-Star.

The latest released teaser for LALALALA begins with Hyunjin along with other members looking intensely straight into the camera, donning their traditional yet dramatic outfits, which quickly shifts to Lee Know being the center of the stage, where he powerfully showcases his moves, leaving fans spellbound and shocked. Fans were overjoyed watching Lee Know occupying the center of the stage and flexing his moves.

The teaser ends with Felix dressed in a captivating leather jacket and presumably beige-colored clothes underneath it as he bangs an object on the table in front of him with a nonchalant expression.

Needless to say, as the trailer ended, STAYs could not contain themselves and took to social media, flooding social media with posts gushing about the teaser.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed STAYs observed that Bang Chan's abs were visible in the music video teaser, while others complimented Seungmin for slaying the choreography for the main track. STAYs also complimented Hyunjin for looking stunning in LALALALA.

Many praised I.N., Han and Changbin for nailing the choreography in the music video teaser. Some took special note of Han in a crop top and with curly hair.

Stray Kids is slated to release Rock-Star on November 10, 2023.