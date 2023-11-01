"They are going to make history": Fans fanatic as NewJeans is set to perform at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship

K-pop power rookie NewJeans is gearing up to notch a new accomplishment as they are headed to perform at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. The anthem titled GODS, sung by the group, which came out on October 4 this year, will be performed on this occasion.

Meanwhile, this year's League of Legends World Championship is taking place in South Korea. The finals are to be held at the country's largest indoor venue, the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Fans "can't wait" to see NewJeans perform at the Worlds 2023 in Seoul

For those not in the know, the League of Legends World Championship (or simply Worlds) is the professional tournament by the same name hosted by Riot Games annually. The competition sees teams battling for the Summoner's Cup.

Furthermore, Riot Games is famous for musically collaborating with names like Lil Nas X, Imagine Dragons, PVRIS, and Zedd, to name a few. Previously, GOT7's Jackson Wang also delivered a performance at the League of Legends World Championship held in North America.

The addition of NewJeans to the roster has been thrilling fans to no end since GODS launched. Currently, the song boasts 30 million views and counting on YouTube, along with almost 799K likes.

Carrie Dunn, Global Head of Creative, Esports at Riot Games, said the following about Riot Games' collaboration with the ADOR girl group:

“The Worlds Anthem is the rallying cry for our community every year, and we’re so excited to partner with NewJeans to deliver this incredible moment."

Dunn further added:

“Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration. ‘GODS’ juxtaposes epic and intense production elements with NewJeans’ beautiful and powerful vocals – conveying both the grind and the glory that awaits our players at Worlds.”

The song is a refreshing shift from the group's usual mid-tempo pop and dives into an epic-like choir featuring heavy synthetic stomp. Sebastien Najand, the principal composer of Riot Games, and Alex Seaver of the renowned electronic act Mako lent words to the track.

The duo even participated in creating earlier Worlds anthems like Legends Never Die and RISE, alongside multiple songs on the soundtrack for Riot Games’ popular animated action-adventure TV series, Arcane.

Additionally, as reported by Riot Games, NewJeans will showcase an original choreography crafted exclusively for GODS and the World Final stage. Moreover, fans can expect to see elements from the MV come to life on stage alongside a dynamic array of practical and technical effects.

As fans await the once-in-a-lifetime experience of witnessing the Super Shy girls perform GODS live for the first time in their home country, they partake in sharing their thoughts on social media.

It is to be noted that this is not the first time Riot Games has teamed up with the world of K-pop, as before this (G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Soyeon lent their voices to characters Ahri and Akali of the virtual K-pop group K/DA created by Riot. TWICE also partnered with the K/DA for the song I'LL SHOW You, released in 2020.

5 songs by NewJeans have surpassed 300 million Spotify streams

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, making up the NewJeans, are among the monster rookies of the K-pop scene. Not long ago, five of their songs—Ditto, OMG, Hype Boy, Attention, and Super Shy—surpassed 300 million Spotify streams, making the quintet the fastest 4th generation group and the second-fastest girl group to do so.

The Cookie singers are also the first 4th generation K-pop group to have three tracks spend at least 30 weeks on Billboard Japan Hot 100 with Ditto, OMG, and Hype Boy.